Bracco Imaging and NYU Langone Health Announce Strategic Alliance Agreement to Advance Medical Imaging Innovation

Multi-year research agreement aims to advance innovation in MRI, CT, Ultrasound and PET/CT imaging

MILAN, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging today announced a strategic alliance with NYU Langone Health to advance innovation in medical imaging through the signing of a multi-year Master Research Agreement (MRA). By combining resources, scientific capabilities and complementary expertise, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development and optimization of advanced imaging technologies, enhancing clinical insights and contributing to improved patient management.

The partnership will focus on key areas of diagnostic imaging, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Photon-Counting Computed Tomography (PCCT), targeted ultrasound, and artificial intelligence-enabled PET/CT and MRI image analysis. Through this collaboration, both parties aim to further support the advancement of precision medicine and enable more informed and timelier clinical decision-making. The agreement is designed to foster closer interaction between research and clinical practice, facilitating the translation of scientific discoveries into real-world healthcare applications. Joint research activities will leverage NYU Langone Health's clinical and academic excellence alongside Bracco's longstanding expertise in contrast imaging and diagnostic solutions.

"The agreement reflects a shared commitment between the Bracco Group and NYU Langone Health to advance research and clinical innovation in medical imaging," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice Chairman and CEO of Bracco Imaging. "NYU Langone Health is among the world's most respected leaders in radiology, with a proven history in translational research and an exceptional ability to combine clinical practice, advanced technologies, and academic expertise. By combining our respective strengths, we aim to further enhance diagnostic performance, streamline clinical workflows and ultimately generate meaningful impact for patients and healthcare systems."

"Diagnostic imaging is advancing at a remarkable pace, and strategic collaborations are essential to progress," said Michael P. Recht, M.D., the Louis Marx Professor of Radiology and chair of the Department of Radiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "We are excited to build on NYU Langone Health's legacy of advances and to work with the Bracco Group toward breakthroughs in modalities central to precision medicine in terms of superior diagnostic accuracy and enhanced clinical decision-making."

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, dedicated to improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine. With a strong passion for innovation, the company develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging: contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside specialized medical devices and related services.

The company is committed to advancing diagnostic imaging by sharing knowledge to cultivate future thought leaders, linking today's practice with tomorrow's progress. Since 1927, Bracco Imaging has grown to more than 3,800 employees and now supports patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems in over 100 countries.

Discover Bracco Imaging at www.bracco.com.

About Blue Earth Diagnostics

Blue Earth Diagnostics, an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., is a growing international molecular imaging company focused on delivering innovative, well-differentiated diagnostic solutions that inform patient care. Formed in 2014, the Company's success is driven by its management expertise and supported by a demonstrated track record of rapid development and commercialization of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Blue Earth Diagnostics' expanding portfolio encompasses a variety of disease states, including oncology. Blue Earth Diagnostics is committed to the timely development and commercialization of precision radiopharmaceuticals for potential use in diagnostic imaging. For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient, Inc., has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Contact:

Bracco Press Contact

Carolina Bargoni

Bracco Imaging, Communications Director

Carolina.bargoni@bracco.com

NYU Langone Press Contact

Greg Williams

Research Communications, NYU Langone Health

Gregory.Williams@nyulangone.org

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