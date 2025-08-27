BPC Instruments reports results for H1 and Q2 2025

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments (publ) hereby publishes the half-year report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2025. The half-year report is available as an attached file to this release and on the company's website https://investor.bpcinstruments.com/financial-reports.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments: "The second quarter confirms the strength and relevance of our business. With 20 percent revenue growth in Q2 year-on-year and sustained profitability, we continue to expand with good margins from a platform and product portfolio that meet the needs of both industry and academia."

Q2 | 2025-04-01 – 2025-06-30

Net sales for the second quarter amounted to 16,879 (14,073) KSEK.

EBIT for the second quarter amounted to 2,436 (3,240) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 2,003 (2,537) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.18 (0.24) SEK.

H1 | 2025-01-01 – 2025-06-30

Net sales for the period amounted to 30,019 (29,217) KSEK.

EBIT for the period amounted to 3,427 (9,573) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 2,342 (8,199) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.21 (0.78) SEK.

At the end of the period equity/asset ratio was 93% (92%).

Total cash and equivalents, including long-term investments, amounted to 59,680 (25,410) KSEK.

Significant events Q2 2025

On 10 April, BPC announced the appointment of Hampus Darrell as new Chief Financial Officer.

On 23 April, BPC was awarded one of Sweden's leading environmental prizes for its innovative work in renewable energy and environmental biotechnology.

On 4 June, BPC received a 0.7 MSEK from KU Leuven, Belgium's highest-ranked university and one of the oldest and most renowned universities in Europe. The order includes several Gas Endeavour® III systems.

Highlights after the end of the period

On 21 July, BPC received an order from Cornell University in the United States valued at approximately SEK 1 million. The order includes two AMPTS® III Duo system. BPC's flagship instrument for conducting batch anaerobic fermentation tests.

On 5 August, BPC received an order from a research institute in the Philippines valued at approximately SEK 4.4 million. The order includes several BPC Blue® systems.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB:

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

