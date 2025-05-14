BOYA Unveils BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3: AI-Powered Wireless Microphones Revolutionize Audio Clarity

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio innovator BOYA today announced the global launch of its BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3 wireless microphone systems at INTEGRATE Middle East, delivering AI-powered audio solutions tailored for filmmakers and content creators. These cutting-edge systems leverage artificial intelligence to redefine audio clarity and versatility.

BOYA AI Noise Cancellation: Redefining Audio Precision

A Closer Look of BOYAMIC2

Anchoring both microphone systems is BOYA's revolutionary AI chip, engineered using DNN algorithms developed over three years of R&D. An embedded AI chip trained on 700,000+ real-world noise samples achieves 40 dB noise suppression, resolving the common challenges of ambient noise during recordings.

BOYAMIC 2: AI-Powered Studio Performance for Professional Productions

As BOYA's new flagship wireless system, the BOYAMIC 2 redefines audio excellence for high-stakes environments demanding uncompromised dynamic range, fidelity, and reliability. The BOYAMIC 2 features true AI noise cancellation up to -40 dB and a 32-bit float onboard recorder with built-in 8GB storage, enabling distortion-free capture in the extreme volume ranges. Engineered for adaptable workflows, the BOYAMIC 2 seamlessly scales to multi-device configurations (2TX-4RX), and its 90 dB SNR, 300-meter wireless range, and suite of fail-safes — including automatic gain control, limiter protection, and dual-track recording — guarantee pristine audio capture across diverse production needs.

BOYALINK 3: Button-sized AI-Driven Wireless Microphone for Every Creator

Housed in an ultra-compact 9g transmitter, BOYA LINk3 delivers studio-tier 48kHz/24-bit audio (85 dB SNR) with double anti-distortion safeguards, tailored for vlogging, and on-the-go streaming. Built for simplicity, the system combines plug-and-play operation, real-time 3.5mm monitoring, and app-based EQ customization — all powered by a charging case providing 30 hours of uninterrupted runtime. From bustling city streets to remote travel destinations, the BOYALINK 3 ensures broadcast-ready clarity in any dynamic environment.

Availability of BOYAMIC 2 And BOYALINK 3

Both products reflect BOYA's continued investment in AI-driven innovation and creator-centric design. The BOYAMIC 2 will be priced between $100–$200, while the BOYALINK 3 will be available between $75–$120.

For more details, visit:

BOYAMIC 2: https://www.boyamic.com/product/boyamic2-wireless-microphone ;

BOYALINK 3: https://www.boyamic.com/product/wireless-microphone-boyalink3 .

About BOYA

Since 2012, BOYA has been committed to inspiring creativity through innovative audio technologies. Upholding principles of user experience, innovation, and excellence, BOYA introduces unique audio products globally, reaching 150+ countries, connecting with 30M+ creators, and backed by 400+ innovations and 10+ design awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687192/A_Closer_Look_BOYAMIC2.jpg