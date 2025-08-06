BOYA Launches BOYA Magic--World's First AI Transformable Wireless Mic for Any Recording Scenario

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOYA Audio, a leading audio equipment company dedicated to audio innovations since 2012, officially launches BOYA Magic for creators who juggle multiple scenarios. BOYA Magic can be used as a clip-on mic, an on-camera mic, an interview mic, and a desktop mic, allowing creators to tap their creativity across livestreams, podcasts, interviews, and mobile production.

A Closer Look of BOYA Magic

Seamless Transition with Four Forms

Over the years, creators' expectations of a conventional lavalier microphone are growing out of what it's designed to do — They want to use it for street interviews, podcasts, online meetings, and more. So we decided to create something that can cover as many scenarios as possible. With BOYA Magic, creators can now seamlessly adapt to their needs without changing the gear. They can use the clip-on transmitters for audio transmission up to 100 meters, desktop mode for online meetings, handheld for street interviews, and on-camera for monologues.

Next-Gen Noise Cancellation: BOYA AI Audio Revolution

BOYA introduces a breakthrough in audio technology with its AI-powered noise cancellation, capable of suppressing ambient noise by up to -40 dB. Driven by a deep neural network chip trained on over 700,000 real-world noise samples, the system delivers studio-grade voice isolation—ensuring crystal-clear audio in any environment.

Pristine Audio from a Compact Profile

With just 7 grams and 13 mm thick, the transmitter of BOYA Magic can stealthily capture pristine audio with an audio resolution of 48 kHz and 24-bit, 80 dB signal-to-noise ratio, and 144 dB dynamic range. So creators can preserve audio authenticity from soft whispers to soaring highs. To ensure pristine recordings, BOYA integrates Safety Track—a backup audio track recorded 12 dB quieter than the main track—along with an automatic limiter to prevent clipping. Creators can further tailor their sound via the BOYA Central app, which offers customizable EQ settings for personalized voice profiles. Ideal for audio experimentation, these features put studio-level control in users' hands.

Availability

BOYA Magic is now officially available in the online shop and local distributors throughout the globe, with a recommended retail price starting at US$90.

About BOYA Audio

Since 2012, BOYA has been committed to inspiring creativity through innovative audio technologies. Upholding principles of user experience, innovation, and excellence, BOYA introduces unique audio products globally, reaching 150+ countries, connecting with 30M+ creators, and backed by 400+ innovations and 10+ design awards.

