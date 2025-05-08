Bottled Water Market to be worth $509.18 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 6.4% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bottled water market size is estimated to reach USD 509.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the increasing demand for bottled water due to the rising scarcity of fresh and pure drinking water worldwide. Factors such as health benefits with added minerals and nutrients are likely to fuel the demand for bottled water over the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding the adverse health effects of consuming sugary drinks, such as weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, is supporting the consumption of alternative beverages such as still and sparkling water. The trend of switching from sugary drinks to healthier options is observed in several countries, such as Germany, the U.S., the UK, and France. This has widened the scope for bottled water across the globe.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Bottled Water Market

The still water segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The rising concerns over the quality and safety of tap water in certain regions have fueled the demand for bottled still water. Consumers, particularly in developing countries or areas with inadequate water infrastructure, view bottled water as a reliable and convenient source of clean drinking water.

The off-trade segment contributed the majority of revenue share in 2024, owing to the presence of a large number of retail stores worldwide. Further, in developed countries, convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets are popular places to purchase bottled water; thus, this market segment is growing rapidly.

In January 2022, Evian launched its first-ever sparkling water, available in cans and bottles. The new product is part of Evian's 'Drink True' global campaign, which aims to celebrate authenticity and honesty. The sparkling water is crafted through a 15-year natural filtration journey in the French Alps and encourages healthy hydration.

The market for bottled water is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of regional and local players. Major companies are focusing on new product launches, capacity expansions, and technological innovations. Some of the key players are Nestlé; PepsiCo; The Coca-Cola Company; DANONE; Primo Water Corporation; FIJI Water Company LLC; Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG; VOSS WATER; Nongfu Spring; National Beverage Corp.; and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Read full market research report on Bottled Water Market with TOC - Bottled Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Still Water, Sparkling Water, Functional Water), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), By Packaging, By Packaging Size, By Price Range, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Bottled Water Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, sparkling bottled water is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030. The broad range of flavors and customization options in sparkling water has made it more appealing to consumers who enjoy variety in their beverages, contributing to its growing popularity

Based on packaging, canned bottled water is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030. Canned water provides a convenient and lightweight hydration option, making it easy to carry for various activities like hiking, traveling, or exercising. The compact size of cans allows for easy stacking and storage, appealing to those seeking efficient hydration solutions on the go. Additionally, cans are less likely to break compared to glass bottles, adding to their practicality for active lifestyles

Based on distribution channel, sales through on-trade channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, owing to increasing consumers demanding bottled water when they eat out, and restaurants and bars are happy to oblige, as it is a convenient way to provide their customers with a refreshing drink

North America is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. The fast-paced lifestyle of many Americans contributes to the increasing demand for bottled water. Bottled water offers a convenient and portable hydration solution, making it easy to stay hydrated while on the go-whether at work, in the gym, or during outdoor activities. The availability of various sizes and packaging options further enhances its appeal for different settings and occasions.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segments the global bottled water market based on product, distribution channel, packaging, packaging size, price range, and region:

Bottled Water Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Bottled Water Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Spring Water

Flavored



Unflavored

Sparkling Water

Flavored



Unflavored

Functional Water

Bottled Water Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

On-trade

Restaurants



Cafes



Others

Off-trade

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Grocery Stores



Others

Bottled Water Market - Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

PET

Cans

Others

Bottled Water Market - Packaging Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Small (0.5 to 1 Liters)

Medium (1.1 to 5 Liters)

Bulk (More than 5 Liters)

Bottled Water Market - Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Mass

Premium

Bottled Water Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands



Belgium



Sweden



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

South Korea



Thailand



Indonesia



Malaysia



Vietnam



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



UAE

List of Key Players in the Bottled Water Market

Perrier (Nestlé)

Aquafina (PepsiCo)

Dasani (The Coca-Cola Company)

Evian (DANONE)

Poland Spring (Primo Water Corporation)

Fiji Water ( FIJI Water Company LLC)

Water Company LLC) Gerolsteiner (Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG)

Nongfu Spring (Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd.)

National Beverage Corp

Voss (Voss of Norway ASA)

Himalayan Natural Mineral Water (Tata Consumer Products Limited)

Bisleri (Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.)

Niagara (Niagara Bottling, LLC)

Essentia Water (Essentia Water, LLC)

Ethos Water (Starbucks Corporation)

Penta Ultra-Purified Water (United Beverage, Inc.)

Just Water ( Just Goods , Inc.)

( , Inc.) Acqua Panna (Sanpellegrino S.p.A., a subsidiary of Nestlé)

(Sanpellegrino S.p.A., a subsidiary of Nestlé) Hildon Natural Mineral Water (Hildon Ltd.)

Crystal Geyser (CG Roxane LLC)

Wahaha (Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.)

Master Kong (Tingyi ( Cayman Islands ) Holding Corp)

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Premium Bottled Water Market - The global premium bottled water market size is anticipated to reach USD 56.01 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030. Growing concerns over high sugar content and sweeteners in carbonated drinks have played a prime role in driving the consumer preference for premium bottled water variants in last few years.

The global premium bottled water market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030. Growing concerns over high sugar content and sweeteners in carbonated drinks have played a prime role in driving the consumer preference for premium bottled water variants in last few years. Still Bottled Water Market - The global still bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 380.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge in the still water market can be attributed to a confluence of health-conscious trends, environmental awareness, and evolving consumer preferences.

The global still bottled water market size is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge in the still water market can be attributed to a confluence of health-conscious trends, environmental awareness, and evolving consumer preferences. U.S. Bottled Water Market - The U.S. bottled water market size is estimated to reach USD 66.41 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand and consumption of bottled water in the U.S. are largely driven by health-conscious consumer behavior, convenience, and changing preferences for hydration.

The U.S. bottled water market size is estimated to reach in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand and consumption of bottled water in the U.S. are largely driven by health-conscious consumer behavior, convenience, and changing preferences for hydration. U.S. And Canada Premium Bottled Water Market - The U.S. and Canada premium bottled water market is expected to reach USD 10.79 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. The rising income of the citizens, increasing number of adults moving to cities, and surging number of working families seeking convenience are a few factors that are contributing to the market growth.

Browse Horizon Databook on Bottled Water Market – Global Bottled Water Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog - https://globalindustryherald.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg