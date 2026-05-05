BostonGene Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year for Advancing in AI-Driven Multimodal Oncology Platforms

Recognition highlights BostonGene's leadership in improving drug development decisions,

reducing risk and accelerating patient impact

SAN ANTONIO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that BostonGene has been recognized as the 2026 Global Company of the Year in AI-Driven Multimodal Oncology Platforms. This recognition highlights BostonGene's leadership in improving drug development decisions through its AI foundation model of tumor and immune biology.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across strategy effectiveness and execution. BostonGene was recognized for its unique ability to translate complex biological data insights into actionable decisions that directly impact development outcomes, including patient selection, trial design and therapeutic strategy.

Drug development is fundamentally a sequence of high-stakes decisions: what to build, which patients to treat, and how to design and execute trials. BostonGene addresses this by modeling disease as a dynamic biological system and simulating how tumors and the immune system respond to therapeutic intervention. BostonGene integrates real multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, clinical, and imaging signals. This enables pharmaceutical teams to make more informed decisions before critical investments and trials begin. This approach allows partners to identify optimal indications, refine biomarker strategies, improve patient selection, and better understand mechanisms of response and resistance. The result is a shift from retrospective analysis to forward-looking decision-making. This transition improves the probability of success while reducing development costs, timelines, and risk, enabling better decisions before critical investments are made.

"BostonGene is moving oncology AI beyond retrospective analytics toward biologically grounded predictions that improve decision-making earlier in development. By embedding these capabilities into active development programs, the company enables sponsors to better assess therapy response, safety, and patient selection before critical investment and trial design decisions are made," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

BostonGene's growth strategy is anchored in its multimodal approach, which utilizes the simultaneous analysis of tumor and immune biology to decode the full complexity of the cancer landscape. This differentiated position allows biopharma partners to refine biomarker strategies and optimize trial designs with a level of analytical confidence previously unavailable in the industry.

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects where the industry is heading," said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. "By modeling biology and simulating response to treatment, we help our partners make better decisions earlier, which ultimately determines clinical and economic outcomes."

BostonGene also distinguishes itself through its ability to operationalize these capabilities within its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory, ensuring that its AI-driven insights meet the regulatory-grade standards required for global clinical trials and real-world implementation. Its focus on measurable clinical and economic value has made it a trusted partner to leading biopharma organizations.

Read the official report here: https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/BostonGene-Final-Report.pdf

Frost & Sullivan commends BostonGene for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of AI-Driven Multimodal Oncology Platforms and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About BostonGene

BostonGene powers an AI foundation model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.