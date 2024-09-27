Booty Builder's Haakon Larsen Wins 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haakon Larsen, the visionary CEO of Booty Builder, has been recognised in the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards as the "Most Innovative CEO in the Fitness Equipment Industry - Europe."

As with preceding years, this year's awards seek to recognise and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Instead of focusing on a company's success, as many do, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Larsen has been a transformative force in the fitness industry for over a decade. As the inventor of the world's first hip thrust machine, he established a new standard in gym equipment and created a global brand known for its innovation and customer satisfaction. Booty Builder's rise underscores the importance of the hip thrust exercise, which has become a staple in gyms worldwide, largely due to Larsen's pioneering efforts.

Recognising the power of social media early on, Larsen strategically built Booty Builder's online presence, connecting with millions globally. The brand's social media success is exemplified by a recent Instagram post that garnered over 8.3 million views, highlighting Booty Builder's role in inspiring fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Booty Builder continues to lead the industry with its ongoing product innovation. Beyond the original hip thrust machines, Larsen has introduced new products like the selectorized back extension machine, designed to improve workout efficiency and safety. Booty Builder's products are now sold in 180 countries, reflecting the brand's robust global presence and consistent growth.

As part of its evolution, Booty Builder has launched the Booty Builder Zone—dedicated workout spaces designed to meet the rising demand for glute-focused training. These zones not only enhance athletic performance and reduce injury risks but also improve gym efficiency, enabling more people to train simultaneously in less space.

Under Larsen's leadership, Booty Builder has become a global leader in fitness innovation, committed to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction. As the company expands its product offerings and strengthens its international reach, Larsen's vision continues to inspire individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier, more active lives.

To find out more, visit https://bootybuilder.com.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com