Bookbinding Adhesives Market worth $2.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global "Bookbinding Adhesives Market by Technology (Emulsion based, Hot melt), Chemistry (PVA, VAE, EVA, PUR), and Applications (Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size was USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027.

The bookbinding adhesive technology continues to develop, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. The global market for bookbinding adhesive is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing application of bookbinding adhesive in a variety of application, including print on demand, and magazines & catalogs.

The Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) is expected to account for the largest share of the bookbinding adhesives market, by chemistry, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on chemistry, The Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) is projected to be the largest chemistry type during the forecast period. Bookbinding adhesives based on Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) has good physical properties with high-performance features along with quick dry and moisture resistant for bookbinding applications in the print on demand, hardcover & softcover books, magazines & catalogs, and others.

Hardcover & softcover books is expected to account for the largest share of in the bookbinding adhesives market, by Applications, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on applications, Hardcover & softcover books is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for printed books and the development of the educational institutions in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the bookbinding adhesives market in the region. China and India are likely to generate a positive impact on the bookbinding adhesive market.

Asia – Pacific bookbinding adhesive market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global bookbinding adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Arkema (France), Dow Chemical Company (US).

