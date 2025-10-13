Book Open China, Global Prosperity makes a splash at Riyadh book fair

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: A sharing event of the book Open China, Global Prosperity was held in the China pavilion at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2025 (Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University) on Oct 6. Compiled by China Daily and published by China Intercontinental Press, the book made its official debut at the book fair in Riyadh on Oct 2. It brings together in-depth observations and analyses of China's economy from numerous internationally recognized figures, attracting widespread attention from global publishers and readers.

The book distinguished lineup of contributors includes many experts and leaders such as Gim Huay Neo, managing director of the World Economic Forum, Harley Seyedin, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, and Csaba Kandrács, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Hungary.

Many visitors at the book fair spoke highly of the book, describing it as a well-researched and insightful work that systematically outlines the trajectory and latest developments of China's economy. They noted that the book serves as an important reference for overseas readers seeking to understand the implementation of Chinese modernization, its benefits for the people, and the global opportunities it presents.

Some readers highlighted the book's value in helping the international community understand China's high-quality development direction during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, offering clarity on how the technological revolution is transforming Chinese industries and their prospects. Other readers added that it also illustrates the new opportunities for global cooperation arising from China's ongoing progress.

Sharing his reflections on the book, a reader named Haytham Saeed observed that China is steadily advancing a distinct form of modernization—one that pursues common prosperity, balances material and spiritual progress, emphasizes harmony between humanity and nature, and adheres to peaceful development. This path, he noted, demonstrates through its outcomes that modernization does not necessarily mean Westernization.

Another reader Abdulrahman Marshoud Al-Jahni noted that the book deepened his understanding of China's green development strategy. He said China leads the world in installed wind and photovoltaic capacity, ranks among the top global markets for electric vehicle sales and actively collaborates internationally on green technology, which demonstrates how the country's green growth strategy advances both its domestic sustainable development and global climate governance.

The book fair was held from Oct 2 to 11.