Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and a surge in the number of orthopedic surgeries are likely to drive the global bone grafts and substitutes market. In addition, technological advancements in developing advanced orthopedic grafts & substitutes and rising investments by leading players to meet increasing global demand for advanced grafts have further escalated the industry expansion.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the material type the allograft segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to, its properties such as, osteoconductivity, and immediate structural support.

In application, spinal fusion segment dominated the industry in 2022, whereas, dental segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players include Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, and DePuy Synthes, as they have maintained their market position during the forecast period in terms of product penetration, regional presence, revenue, as well as strategic initiatives.

Read 150 page market research report, "Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Allograft, Synthetic), By Application (Craniomaxillofacial, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Growth & Trends

The growing incidence of fractures is leading to an increase in the rate of grafting procedures. According to the International Osteo porosis Foundation, 8.9 million fractures are caused by osteoporosis every year around the world. Bone fractures affect almost 6.3% of men and 21.2% of women aged 50 and older across the globe. The global incidence of hip fractures is anticipated to increase by 310% in men and 240% in women by 2050. Thus, the increasing cases of bone fractures is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

Moreover, technological advancements in terms of graft technologies and recent advances in 3D printing technology have driven the market at a significant pace. For instance, 3D printing technology has enabled the creation of custom-designed grafts and substitutes that match the patient's anatomy. In addition, this technology allows for better fit and integration, reducing the risk of rejection and improving healing time. Some of the examples of 3D printed graft products are, P3D bone of Ossiform, CT-Bone from XILLC, among others.

Furthermore, rising demand for advanced grafts and substitutes from hospitals & orthopedic clinics is pushing manufacturers to launch innovative, advanced and cost-efficient products. For instance, in June 2022, AlloSource announced the addition of AlloFuse Microfibers Demineralized Bone allograft for use in foot & ankle, spinal, and other orthopedic procedures. The newly added product is made of 100 percent demineralized cortical bone and does not contain any type of carrier. In addition, in March 2020, Orthofix Medical Inc. launched O-GENESIS, a bone graft delivery system. It also introduced AlloQuent, a structural Allograft Q-Pack for allograft procedures. This significantly enhanced the company's offerings.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the bone grafts & substitutes market based on material type, application, and region:

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market - Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix



Others

Synthetic

Ceramics



HAP





β-TCP





α-TCP





Bi-phasic Calcium Phosphates (BCP)





Others



Composites



Polymers



Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Craniomaxillofacial

Dental

Foot & Ankle

Joint Reconstruction

Long Bone

Spinal Fusion

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Norway



Sweden

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



UAE



Kuwait



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market

AlloSource

Baxter

DePuySynthes, Inc.

Medtronic

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

OST Devloppement

Zimmer Biomet

GeistlichPharma AG

TBF Tissue Engineering

Biobank

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market - The global dental bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing number of dental implant surgeries, the growing target population, technological advancement in synthetic bone grafts, and new product launches are the major growth-propelling factors for the market.

- The global dental bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing number of dental implant surgeries, the growing target population, technological advancement in synthetic bone grafts, and new product launches are the major growth-propelling factors for the market. Bone Allografts Market - The global bone allografts market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of dental problems, ongoing product commercialization, market accessibility & product affordability, rising elderly population, and increasing public awareness regarding preventative care are the major factors driving the demand for dental bone allografts. For instance, about 530 million children experience caries of their primary teeth, according to the World Health Organization (2020), which further estimates that nearly 3.5 billion people are affected by oral disorders. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures will also support market growth.

- The global bone allografts market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of dental problems, ongoing product commercialization, market accessibility & product affordability, rising elderly population, and increasing public awareness regarding preventative care are the major factors driving the demand for dental bone allografts. For instance, about 530 million children experience caries of their primary teeth, according to the World Health Organization (2020), which further estimates that nearly 3.5 billion people are affected by oral disorders. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures will also support market growth. Orthopedic Implants Market - The global orthopedic implants market size is expected to reach USD 54.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in the frequency of musculoskeletal problems, the rising geriatric population, and the increase in demand for joint replacement are all factors driving the growth. The increase in the use of orthopedic devices, issues with low bone density, the introduction of biodegradable implants and internal fixation devices, and the increase in the number of patients in their middle age choosing orthopedic implants are the other factors driving the growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.