Boehringer Ingelheim Selects Veeva Development Cloud Worldwide to Bring Innovative Therapies to Patients Faster

With Veeva Development Cloud, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to establish a connected technology landscape for agile collaboration that can accelerate the development of novel medicines

Transformation focuses on reducing complexity and developing an innovative, digital culture to better understand and address unmet medical needs

BARCELONA, Spain, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Boehringer Ingelheim's selection of Veeva Development Cloud to drive end-to-end processes and seamless information sharing for greater speed in the delivery of innovative therapies. Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals and creating value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. By bringing together data and processes across clinical, regulatory, and quality on a single cloud platform for the enterprise, Boehringer Ingelheim will establish a connected technology landscape for agile collaboration that can accelerate the development of novel medicines.

The transformation is part of Boehringer Ingelheim's Medicine Excellence initiative that harnesses technology with the aim to build a 'One Medicine Platform,' unifying development processes and data in a centralized platform. Veeva's technology will help make this vision a reality. With Veeva Development Cloud, Boehringer Ingelheim will further streamline its IT infrastructure and deliver a more consistent user experience, making it easier to access information and collaborate cross-functionally.

"We believe in advancing health through partnerships and are excited to embark on this journey, strengthening our ability to create a positive impact on patient lives," said Uli Brödl, senior vice president, global clinical development and operations at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Veeva Development Cloud will enable cross-functional teams to work more collaboratively and leverage data and insights, enhancing their ways of working."

As part of Veeva Development Cloud, Boehringer Ingelheim will accelerate clinical development with Vault CDMS, Vault CTMS, Vault eTMF, Vault Study Start-up, and Vault Payments, streamline regulatory activities with Vault Registrations, Vault Submissions, Vault Submissions Publishing, and Vault Submissions Archive, and simplify quality processes with Vault QMS and Vault QualityDocs. The company will also start its journey with the Veeva Digital Trials Platform, using Veeva Site Connect to automate information flow with partner research sites.

"Using Veeva's next-generation clinical data management and operations applications in tandem with regulatory and quality will allow us to open borders between functions for continuous improvement," said Thomas Reith, senior vice president, head of IT research, development, and medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim. "With unified data and processes, we can reduce complexity and develop an innovative, digital culture to better understand and solve medical needs."

"Boehringer Ingelheim and Veeva have had an outstanding partnership for more than 10 years, starting in the commercial area. Our teams share a spirit of innovation, customer-centricity, and long-term thinking," said Peter Gassner, Veeva founder and CEO. "We're excited and honored to enter this next stage of our partnership."

"Boehringer Ingelheim is shaping the future of healthcare by embracing new ways of solving old challenges," concluded Rik Van Mol, senior vice president, Veeva Development Cloud. "We're proud to be a trusted partner to advance R&D while empowering the company's employees with data and an improved, familiar user experience throughout their business processes."

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Development Cloud, visit: veeva.com/eu/DevelopmentCloud Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Intended Audiences Notice

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. Such statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2021, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on page 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Tereza Urbankova

Boehringer Ingelheim

+49 6132 77184817

press@boehringer-ingelheim.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775344/Boehringer_Ingelheim.jpg

SOURCE Veeva Systems