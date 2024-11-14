Boehringer Ingelheim Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Top biopharma company selects the next generation of CRM for life sciences as its commercial foundation for future expansion and launches

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim is the latest global top 20 biopharma company to commit to moving to Veeva Vault CRM.

"We are excited to bring our innovative research to patients around the world with up to 25 new treatment launches by 2030. Veeva has been our global CRM standard for many years, and we are eager to build on our successful partnership and help shape the future of life sciences with a commitment to move to Veeva Vault CRM," said Uday Bose, head of human pharma global customer experience excellence and business steering at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Our goal to deliver outstanding customer experiences is shared with Veeva and our continued collaboration promises to help transform commercial operations to accelerate launch processes and drive highly personalized engagement."

Boehringer Ingelheim is seeking to expand on its existing Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions and its One Medicine and Amplify platforms, which connect development processes and data on Veeva Development Cloud.

"Boehringer Ingelheim has a forward-looking approach to unifying its technology and data landscape to rapidly deliver therapies that improve human and animal health," said Tom Schwenger, president and chief customer officer at Veeva. "I am thrilled to see our long-standing partnership expand with their move to Veeva Vault CRM."

Boehringer Ingelheim will join the opening keynote at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe, sharing how Vault CRM is a key enabler of future commercial agility, innovation, and differentiation.

