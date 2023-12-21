BOC Group Maintains Leader Position in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group, a global leader in Enterprise Modelling Software for BPM, EA, and GRC, proudly announces its third consecutive recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools1 together with its EA tool ADOIT.



ADOIT also demonstrated outstanding performance in Gartner's Critical Capabilities report2, ranking top 3 for several capabilities including "Modelling" and "Innovation Management," on top of receiving its third Customers' Choice Tool recognition earlier this year.

"ADOIT transforms Enterprise Architecture with a user-centric approach, fostering collaboration and providing an intuitive experience for all stakeholders. Our commitment goes beyond functionality, prioritizing and empowering non-experts through specialized EA services", Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager.

The Enterprise Architecture Suite ADOIT is a central EA collaboration hub and golden source of architecture data, providing key insights that empower business and IT leaders to make smart investment decisions when re-designing their digital enterprises.

More information on how BOC Group and ADOIT facilitate enterprise transformation is available on the ADOIT website.

About BOC Group

BOC Group provides state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software for successful business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They adapt freely to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications. ADOIT global customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeart Media, PostFinance, the Vienna International Airport and more.

