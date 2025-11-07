ADOIT 18.0: Redefining Enterprise Architecture with Built-In Intelligence

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced ADOIT 18.0, the newest release of their Enterprise Architecture suite. Designed for intelligence and impact, ADOIT 18.0 redefines how teams explore, understand, and govern their architectures – helping them move from information to insight faster than ever.

The update introduces three major innovations: a new Search Experience, AI-powered reasoning with MCP, and Structured Approvals for streamlined governance. Together, they make ADOIT 18.0 the most intuitive and intelligent version yet.

The redesigned Search Experience connects the dots across systems, data, and applications, turning every query into a complete, connected view of the enterprise. With Transitive Search, users can trace dependencies across layers and instantly reveal the ripple effects of change.

MCP (Model Context Processor) brings built-in AI directly into ADOIT. Users simply ask a question in natural language, and MCP interprets intent, analyses context, and delivers precise, explainable answers, transforming the way architects find and understand information.

And with Structured Approvals, teams can review, align, and validate submitted architecture changes directly in ADOIT Forms. Proposals move forward only when approved, ensuring quality, transparency, and accountability across the enterprise.

"With ADOIT 18.0, we're making Enterprise Architecture more intelligent, approachable, and actionable", said Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager at BOC Group. "It's about giving teams instant clarity – enabling them to explore their architecture, anticipate change, and lead transformation with confidence".

Key Highlights of ADOIT 18.0

New Search Experience: Find and connect insights faster in one unified view.

Find and connect insights faster in one unified view. Transitive Search: Trace dependencies and impacts across your landscape in seconds.

Trace dependencies and impacts across your landscape in seconds. MCP AI in ADOIT: Ask naturally, understand instantly with built-in AI reasoning.

Ask naturally, understand instantly with built-in AI reasoning. Structured Approvals: Review and approve proposals confidently in ADOIT Forms.

Learn more on the BOC Group website or explore the new release through the free ADOIT: Community Edition.

