BOC Group Introduces New ADOIT 16.0 With Breakthrough Collaboration and Use-Case Driven EA Updates

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuting the new concept of user-centric services, ADOIT 16.0 empowers targeted Enterprise Architecture work and opens up EA to the entire organization – allowing all stakeholders to effortlessly contribute to fast-tracking of enterprise change.

BOC Group announced the latest ADOIT 16.0 today, with a reimagined collaboration experience, making it easier than ever for all users – from complete beginners to ultimate pros – to get involved in transformation initiatives and deliver meaningful results fast. The new user-centric services offer an innovative way to address common EA use cases in a pragmatic, focused and collaborative manner, enabling different stakeholders to team up effectively, pursue a common goal and generate tangible business value in just a few steps.

Application Investment Planning, the first of many such services, centers on streamlining of application portfolio assessments and simplifying the strategy definition process – guiding users on how to maximize the value of their application assets.

Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager comments: "ADOIT 16.0 gives way to a new chapter for Enterprise Architecture work. Providing the perfect canvas for collaborative, targeted architecture efforts, the latest release not only promotes rapid transformation, but also turns EA into a real catalyst for enterprise innovation and growth!"

Moser continues: "From remarkable coworking updates, to amazing new machine learning capabilities, the latest ADOIT truly brings tremendous value when it comes to democratizing transformation in companies and taking Enterprise Architecture organization-wide. We can't wait to see how our users leverage the new Application Investment Planning, and many other services that are to come soon!"

A detailed insight into the latest release is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to take the new ADOIT for a spin with the free ADOIT:Community Edition and experience the latest updates first-hand.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT global customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeart Media, PostFinance, the Vienna International Airport and many others.

