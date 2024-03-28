BlueNord: Tyra Redevelopment Project: Opening on Valves in Nybro and Export of Gas to the Danish Market

OSLO, Norway, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra" or "Tyra II") continues to progress according to plan with the valves at the Nybro Gas Treatment Plant expected to open today and first gas will be exported to the Danish market from Tyra II. Reference is made to the REMIT notification issued by TotalEnergies: Postings (gashub.at (https://www.gashub.at/remit/postings.xhtml)  

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Contact: 

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com  

