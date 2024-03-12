BlueNord: Tyra Redevelopment Project: Methanol-In Milestone Successfully Reached

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Methanol Loading has commenced on the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra" or "Tyra II") with reference made to the REMIT notification issued by TotalEnergies on 12 March 2024: Postings (gashub.at) (https://www.gashub.at/remit/postings.xhtml)

Following the milestone and depending on continued progress, the expected start-up date of Tyra II is in the second half of March, with arrival of gas from Tyra II to Denmark expected between 21 – 31 March 2024.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

