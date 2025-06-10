BlueNord: Tyra Completion Test Successfully Met

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

10 Jun, 2025, 10:38 GMT

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to earlier communication by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") related to the Tyra Completion Test. Based on demonstrated achieved production, and oil production above expectations, BlueNord is pleased to announce that the Tyra Completion Test has successfully been met under the RBL banks' requirements.

Following 7 months of observed production, the Tyra Completion Test has been assessed using parameters that better reflects the underlying performance of the Tyra facilities, accounting for both oil- and gas production, as well as ramp-up period related to the facility availability.

With the Tyra Completion Test met, the Company expects to shortly declare the USD 253 million cash distribution, expected to be paid as a return of paid-in capital.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Contact: 
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--tyra-completion-test-successfully-met,c4161152

Also from this source

BlueNord Announces First Quarter 2025 Results: Tyra Production Ramp-Up Continues and Second Distribution to Shareholders Proposed

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") today published its first quarter 2025 results, highlighting robust base production, continued progress at ...

BlueNord: Preliminary Production for April 2025

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for April 2025. In April 2025, the preliminary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics