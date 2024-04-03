BlueNord: Successful Stimulation and First Production from Halfdan Infill Well

OSLO, Norway, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the successful stimulation of the Halfdan Well HBA-27B, first production has been achieved with initial production rate in line with the expectation of net 3 kboe/day.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

