BlueNord: Successful Stimulation and First Production from Halfdan Infill Well

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

03 Apr, 2024, 08:31 BST

OSLO, Norway, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the successful stimulation of the Halfdan Well HBA-27B, first production has been achieved with initial production rate in line with the expectation of net 3 kboe/day.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Contact: 
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com  

