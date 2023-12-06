BlueNord: Preliminary Production for November 2023

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

06 Dec, 2023, 06:34 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for November 2023.

The Company had a preliminary production in November of net 24.5 mboepd. The production during the month was stable across all the producing hubs with an overall preliminary operating efficiency above 90%. 

BlueNord reiterates its annual production guidance of 24.5 - 25.0 mboepd and expects the full year production for 2023 to be in the upper range of the guidance.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com 

Also from this source

BlueNord Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") today published its third quarter 2023 results. During the quarter, the Company delivered strong...

BlueNord: Preliminary Production for September and Third Quarter 2023

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for September and third quarter 2023. The Company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics