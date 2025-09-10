BlueNord: Company Presentation Pareto Securities' 32nd Annual Energy Conference

BlueNord ASA

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or "the Company") is presenting at Pareto Securities' 32nd Annual Energy Conference in Oslo today. The presentation is attached and will be made available on www.bluenord.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com 

