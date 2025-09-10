BlueNord: Company Presentation Pareto Securities' 32nd Annual Energy Conference
News provided byBlueNord ASA
10 Sep, 2025, 07:33 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or "the Company") is presenting at Pareto Securities' 32nd Annual Energy Conference in Oslo today. The presentation is attached and will be made available on www.bluenord.com.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--company-presentation-pareto-securities--32nd-annual-energy-conference,c4232369
The following files are available for download:
|
BlueNord ASA, Pareto Securities' Energy Conference, 10 September 2025
Share this article