BlueNord ASA - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA (the "Company") has today held an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") as a digital meeting through the solution Lumi AGM.

All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the proposals. Following this, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of:

-   Glen Ole Rødland (chair)
-   Robert J. McGuire (board member)
-   Marianne Lie (board member)
-   Tone Kristin Omsted (board member)
-   Peter Coleman (board member)
-   Kristin Færøvik (board member)
-   Joäo Saraiva e Silva (board member)

Minutes from the EGM are attached to this notice and will be made available on the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com  

