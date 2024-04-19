Blowing Agent Market worth $2.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Blowing Agent Market by Chemistry, Foaming Process, Type (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCS), Hydrocarbons (HCS)), Foam (Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 1.8 billion in 2024.

The Blowing agent market is driven by increasing demand in various end-use industries and high growth in the global polymeric foams market. Regulations requiring blowing agents with lower global warming potential (GWP) and ozone depletion potential (ODP) have also led to the use of more environmentally friendly agents like hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) and hydrocarbons.

"Polyolefin foam is projected to be the fastest growing foam type of blowing agent, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Polyolefin foam, such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) foam, is experiencing rapid growth as a blowing agent. Polyolefin foams are lightweight and versatile materials that offer excellent cushioning, insulation, and buoyancy properties. They can be easily molded or fabricated into various shapes and sizes, making them suitable for a wide range of applications across industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, and sports equipment.

"Hydrocarbons is the largest type of the blowing agent, in terms of value."

Hydrocarbons, such as pentanes and cyclopentane, have low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP). With increasing environmental concerns and regulations targeting substances with high GWPs and ODPs, hydrocarbons have become popular as environmentally friendly blowing agents. Many countries have implemented regulations to phase out or restrict the use of blowing agents with high GWPs and ODPs, such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and certain hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). This has led to a shift towards alternative blowing agents like hydrocarbons to comply with these regulations, such as the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment.

"Asia Pacific captures the largest share in the blowing agent market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Asia Pacific has experienced significant industrialization and urbanization over the past few decades, leading to increased demand for various industrial and construction materials, including blowing agents. The region's booming manufacturing sectors, particularly in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have driven the demand for blowing agents in applications such as foam insulation, packaging, automotive, and construction. The region's economic expansion is also a significant contributor to the expansion of the global blowing agent market.

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the blowing agents market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay (Belgium), Arkema (France), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Linde PLC (UK), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), HCS Group (Germany), FSI (US), and Harp International Ltd. (UK).

