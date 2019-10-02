Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Worth $17.8 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View research, Inc., registering a 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is propelled by rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide and increasing geriatric population. Moreover, growing awareness about diabetes preventive care and new product launches are expected to boost the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, the self-monitoring devices segment held the largest market share in 2018 and was valued at just under USD 7.0 billion that year. Test strips for self-monitoring of blood glucose held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2018

Continuous blood glucose monitors are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. These devices are used by patients that require frequent blood sugar reading

By end use, the home care segment is likely to emerge as the fast growing segment, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Advancements in home healthcare management have made self-monitoring of glucose levels easy, convenient, and affordable

North America held the largest market share owing to favorable reimbursement policies, strong presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives. Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes also contributes to regional growth

Some of the prominent players in the market are Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic plc; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bayer AG; Lifescan, Inc.; Dexcom, Inc.; Sanofi; Eli Lilly and Company; and B Braun Melsungen AG.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Hospital, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers), By Product (Self & Continuous Monitoring), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/blood-glucose-monitoring-bgm-devices-market

Blood glucose monitoring devices (BGMD) are used to measure blood glucose levels in diabetes patients. These devices help in analyzing glucose level patterns by providing continuous and real-time readings. This guides patients in deciding food intake and insulin dosage. Furthermore, factors such as sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy habits like consumption of junk food and alcohol as well as smoking, and need for safer and faster diagnosis will propel market growth over the forecast period.

Obesity is also one of the major factors attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes. According to WHO, over 650 million people were obese in 2016 and this number is expected to grow further during the course of the forecast period. The market is also expected to be fueled by continuous efforts for diabetes control by governments and healthcare organizations such as the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Such organizations provide required expertise and support diabetes awareness campaigns through a network of stakeholders and partners. Increasing healthcare funding for research and development of effective and affordable devices will also contribute to market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global blood glucose monitoring devices market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices



Blood Glucose meter





Testing Strips





Lancets



Continuous Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices



Sensors





Transmitter & Receiver





Lancets

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic centers

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Poland





Russia





Ukraine





Belarus





Turkey



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Kazakhstan





Uzbekistan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

