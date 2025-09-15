BloFin Title Sponsors TOKEN2049 Singapore, Debuts Largest-Ever "Build" Booth and Afterparty Headlined by DJ BLOND:ISH over 1,800+ Attendees

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, the leading crypto exchange, is delighted to become the Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, Asia's flagship crypto event. TOKEN2049 will unite over 20,000 attendees from the digital asset, Web3, and institutional finance sectors.

This year, BloFin unveils a refreshed brand identity alongside major platform upgrades, including grid trading, instant convert features, and premium trade functions designed to empower every level of trader, from beginners to professional whales. As a user-first exchange, BloFin continues to deliver innovation, transparency, and scalability, staying true to its brand vision: "Where Whales Are Made."

BloFin Presents "Build": TOKEN2049's Largest-Ever Double-Deck Booth, A Vision Where Cranes Rise and Whales Emerge

Located on Level 5, Booth Number PB5-18,19,20,28,29.30 , #BloFinBuild is the largest double-deck installation in TOKEN2049 history, setting a new benchmark for scale, creativity, and presence. Cloaked in BloFin's iconic orange, #BloFinBuild transcends the idea of a booth, transforming into an immersive brand world. With its bold, creative concept, 'Keep Building. Construct the Future.' BloFin reimagines a futuristic trading city: cranes rising against the skyline, whales emerging from the depths, and every trader building toward becoming the next Whale. Visitors will encounter the spirit of BloFin through architecture, storytelling, and innovation. They will explore the platform's latest upgrades, experience its vision for the future of trading, and immerse themselves in a world where design, technology, and ambition converge under the glow of BloFin orange.

BloFin Hosts Exclusive Networking Ballroom: Panels with Top Web3 Leaders, Powered by AWS & BeInCrypto

BloFin will also host an Exclusive Networking Ballroom on Level 3 during TOKEN2049, featuring partner panels with leading KOLs and partners. Moderated by BeInCrypto, the sessions will highlight BloFin's brand vision, market insights, and the future of Web3 trading.

The Ballroom is powered by AWS, BeInCrypto, and other partners, creating spotlight moments for BloFin to showcase its thought leadership in the industry.

BloFin x TOKEN2049 Whalefield Afterparty features DJ BLOND:ISH, the Whale Heartbeat of Mindful Electronic Music, Live at Marquee Singapore

Following the remarkable success of Whale's Rave in Dubai earlier this year, BloFin is set to host the most anticipated afterparty of TOKEN2049 Week: BloFin x TOKEN 2049 x Cointelegraph: Whalefield 2025 . The exclusive event will take place from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM at MARQUEE Singapore, Marina Bay Sands, the city's most iconic nightlife venue and home to the legendary Formula 1 afterparties.

The BloFin Whalefield will gather more than 1,500 global traders, founders, venture capitalists, institutions, and cultural icons for an unforgettable evening where crypto meets nightlife.

The afterparty is presented with the support of exclusive official partner Cointelegraph, alongside partners BeInCrypto, U.Today, Crypto Banter, AWS, Abstract, and Tealstreet etc. Together, these partners reinforce Whale's Rave as the premier cultural highlight of TOKEN2049 Singapore.

Headlining the stage is BLOND:ISH, world-renowned DJ, eco-activist, and Web3 innovator. She will deliver a transformative performance infused with NFTs, technology, and her signature Whalefield Energy, creating a multisensory experience that bridges music, culture, and the digital asset community.

As BloFin takes center stage at TOKEN2049 Singapore, the exchange reaffirms its commitment to innovation, transparency, and shaping the future of digital asset trading. From the landmark "Build" booth to the unforgettable Whalefield 2025 afterparty, BloFin continues to shape where culture meets crypto. True to its vision: "Where Whales Are Made" BloFin invites the global community to keep building, keep trading, and keep rising together.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 500+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710619/5480345/Blofin_Logo.jpg