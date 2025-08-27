ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, the global crypto exchange which is the continuous Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 in both Singapore and Dubai, proudly announces the launch of its refreshed logo and upgraded brand identity. This update reflects BloFin's bold vision: to keep building, keep expanding, and keep empowering traders on their journey toward whale-level success.

BloFin Elevates Brand with Upgraded Logo: Embodying Growth and the Future of Crypto Expansion

All product logo upgrades will be formally completed by the end of August. Activity pages and product interfaces will be updated in succession to ensure a smooth transition without disrupting the user experience.

Next-Gen Design, The New Frontier: Smooth Orange Scope for a Modern and Clear Brand Language

The updated BloFin logo addresses key challenges of the previous design. The old version, with elongated proportions and limited contrast, often lacked impact. The new design refines the shape, balances proportions, and enhances its signature orange for a sharper, more adaptable identity across platforms.

Beyond Exchange:

"We're building an Ecosystem and starting the Whale-Level Adventure with all our users."

BloFin's upgraded identity represents more than a visual refresh — it signals the expansion of BloFin from an exchange into a broader ecosystem. The stronger, more balanced logo reflects BloFin's mission to explore new opportunities, partnerships, and innovations.

The bolder lines capture BloFin's core values of courage, power, and exploration, aligning with the spirit of continuous growth and progress shared with its community.

Aligned with Advanced Product Innovation

The refreshed identity also reflects BloFin's focus on product evolution and user experience. A cleaner, more modern design mirrors BloFin's technological edge, while emphasizing accessibility and clarity for users navigating the platform.

In addition, the brand is advancing into 3D visual expression, delivering a more immersive and modern experience. This step highlights BloFin's commitment to pushing creative boundaries and staying at the forefront of fintech design innovation.

#BloFinBuild

Keep Building, Where Whales Are Made.

As BloFin enters this new chapter, its rebranding emphasizes a simple yet powerful belief: success in crypto is built step by step, alongside a platform that grows in tandem with its community.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 500+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates and first in class third party vendors such as Chainanlysis, Fireblocks and Sumsub, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759480/BloFin_new_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710619/5480345/Blofin_Logo.jpg