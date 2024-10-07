BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE & MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

The October editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from SAP, Synertrade, Hexagon & more!

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Tony Harris, SVP and Head of Marketing & Solutions for SAP who explains why SAP's supply chain capabilities are a cut above the rest.

"It's all about delivering on the customer promise. This means getting the right product to them at the right time, in the right location, at the right quality and price."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Synertrade, Unipart, Community Fibre and Crown Worldwide along with the Top 10: Supply Chain Influencers.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive interview with Olivier Berrouiguet, CEO of Synertrade on how they are working towards delivering the next generation of S2P to market, providing best-in-class procurement outcomes.

"This positions us to be one of the most innovative players in the industry, and that prospect excites us tremendously."

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from SAP, Unipart, PriceSmart and more, together with the Top 10: S2P Platforms.

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Hexagon's Steve Lorimer, who explains how they created a strategy of centralisation and vetting to ensure high-level security in its operations.

"For me, the most important factors within security are to make sure that you are aligned to the business, and supporting the organisation's overall strategic success."

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Weetabix, ABB, Hitachi and more. Plus the Top 10: Manufacturing Campuses.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, manufacturing and logistics industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/.