Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 - Returns to London March 2026

Featuring senior sustainability leaders from the European Space Agency, NVIDIA, Schneider Electric, Virgin Media O2, Odfjell and the Met Office

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit will return to London on 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre in Westminster. The esteemed event is part of BizClik's global sustainability portfolio and focuses on accelerating net-zero strategy, decarbonisation, and sustainable transformation across enterprise and public-sector organisations.

The net-zero summit will run alongside its sister event, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit , reinforcing the critical connection between sustainability, responsible procurement and supply-chain decarbonisation.

Sustainability Live Summit 2026

Why This Summit Matters

Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 will feature:

50+ speakers across sustainability, energy, procurement, supply chain, climate tech and ESG

across sustainability, energy, procurement, supply chain, climate tech and ESG 10 themed content tracks , covering the most urgent net-zero and decarbonisation challenges

, covering the most urgent net-zero and decarbonisation challenges 4 executive workshops , designed for leaders shaping net-zero strategy

, designed for leaders shaping net-zero strategy 1,000+ in-person attendees, from global enterprises, NGOs, governments and consultancies

The summit brings together sustainability executives responsible for delivering net-zero goals, sustainability reporting, emissions reduction, corporate climate commitments and organisational transformation.

Speaker for 2026

The 2026 agenda will feature senior leaders shaping global climate action, including:

Chief Sustainability Officer, European Space Agency



Head of Sustainability, NVIDIA



Global Head of Sustainability, Schneider Electric



Chief AI Officer, Met Office



Chief Sustainability Officer, Virgin Media O2



Chief Sustainability Officer, Odfjell



These executives will share how they are responding to regulatory pressure, scaling decarbonisation initiatives, and advancing climate innovation across complex global operations.

What Attendees Will Gain

Strategic insight on how to meet net-zero targets and manage ESG risk across operations and value chains.

Access to digital and physical networking opportunities with peers, industry leaders and climate-tech innovators.

Exposure to best practice case studies, thought leadership and actionable tools for sustainable transformation.

Get tickets here.

A Global Platform for Executive Insight

The event will bring together Chief Sustainability Officers and other senior sustainability leaders to show how they are shaping the future and what more can be done. Event sessions and workshops will be curated to deliver practical value, ensuring insights are shared, key topics are explored, and sector challenges are addressed. Business leaders responsible for long-term climate strategy will leave with clear actions they can take forward.

The summit will also provide a platform for companies and technology partners to demonstrate solutions that support net zero commitments across operations, transport, energy systems and supply chains.

Driving Decarbonisation Throughout 2026

With net zero deadlines approaching and regulatory pressure increasing, organisations are seeking credible pathways to reduce emissions. Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit will deliver practical content, expert analysis and real case studies to help accelerate decarbonisation efforts

The summit forms part of BizClik's wider Sustainability LIVE global events programme, which provides year-round insight for the industry. Events take place across London, New York, Chicago, and more.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is BizClik's international event series focused on sustainability, ESG, climate action and responsible business transformation. The portfolio connects global leaders with the technologies, data, and strategies shaping a more sustainable future.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech, supply chain, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, research and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

