BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES MARCH EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE

LONDON, March 6, 2024 -- BizClik the UK's fastest-growing publishing company has published the March edition of Sustainability Magazine.

The digital edition of Sustainability Magazine is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the sustainability and ESG industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Cindy Perettie and Chris McDonald of Kite Pharma, about the journey to world-class lymphoma treatment and sustainable, fast-paced manufacturing and delivery.

"Gilead's sustainability strategy is designed to drive progress toward achieving the company's mission to create a healthier world for all people. From LEED-certified buildings to sustainable manufacturing practices, our Kite facilities continue to make meaningful contributions to realise our vision of a sustainable low-carbon future ", says Joydeep Ganguly.

The March edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Home Credit Vietnam, Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, and Kintetsu World Express. Along with Top 10 Diversity Officers, exclusive insights with James Temple and a dive into the latest executives' moves in the sustainability industry.

