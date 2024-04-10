BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES APRIL EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE AND ENERGY DIGITAL MAGAZINE

The April edition of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from T-Mobile, E.on and many more.

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the ESG and sustainability sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Chad Wilkerson, Director of Sustainability and Infrastructure Sourcing from T-Mobile who provides insight on the company's path to net-zero.

"Guide the entire supplier journey, setting clear expectations and paving the way for a more sustainable future."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from E.on, SAP, Atos, and Shell, along with the top 10 sustainable technology companies.

Energy Digital Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Abdul Khaled, the company's Head of Digital and Customer Experience from E.on who explains that E.ON Next was built from the ground up with new direction, leadership and culture, embracing a startup mentality to get closer to customers.

"We've got engineers sitting alongside customer service agents, really trying to bridge the gap between delivery and those that are really close to the customers,"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Red Sea Global, EDF Renewables and Shell, along with the Top 10 sustainable companies in energy.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain and logistics industry.

