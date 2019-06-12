BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the June Issue of Business Chief, Europe Edition, Featuring the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company and EIT InnoEnergy

NORWICH, England, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief.

For this month's cover feature, Alain Brouhard, CIO of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, reveals to Marcus Lawrence how the firm is digitally transforming its operations and its successes of the past year. The company has focused on accelerating and fine-tuning its functions to enable growth.

"Two things that have happened over the past 12 to 18 months are acceleration and fine-tuning," says Alain Brouhard, in an interview that includes exclusive video footage.

Sophie Chapman talks to EIT InnoEnergy's Director of Innovation, Elena Bou, who discusses what the company is doing to encourage innovation and diversity within the energy industry. The firm was established to support education, collaborative innovation and startup creation.

Exclusive in-depth company profiles on Applus, Fidelis Hospitality and GoCompare – with exclusive video – all feature in this month's issue.

Business Chief also talks to Hampshire Trust Bank, O2 Czech Republic, SEG Automotive and Turkcell, discussing digital and supply chain management transformations.

This month's City Focus looks at the 2,000-year-old city of Cologne, and how its tourism, manufacturing and logistics industries are powering the economy.

This issue, Business Chief discovers the top 10 largest companies based in Europe – featuring BP, AB InBev and HSBC.

The issue can be read here.



About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

www.businesschief.com

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.bizclikmedia.com

