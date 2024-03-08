BizClik Brand Sustainability Magazine Launches the Top 100 Women in Sustainability

In honour of International Women's Day, Sustainability Magazine, a BizClik brand, is proud to launch the Top 100 Women in Sustainability - celebrating the most inspiring women in sustainability and the ESG sector.

LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The list showcases 100 inspirational women in the sustainability sector, in executive positions or equivalent roles, who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups. These women are propelling the sustainability movement forward and paving the way for future generations, creating the space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says:

"This year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability' highlights the leaders who are dedicated to making a positive impact. BizClik and Sustainability Magazine continue to be proud to celebrate the successful women driving leadership and advocacy across their industries and organisations."

