BizClik Brand Supply Chain Digital Celebrates Monumental Milestone of 100,000 Followers on LinkedIn

Supply Chain Digital continues to build a thriving community of the world's supply chain leaders, surpassing 100,000 followers on LinkedIn

LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Digital , a leading global provider of supply chain and logistics resources, including a top-rated magazine, website, newsletter and events service, proudly announces a significant achievement – surpassing 100,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Since its inception, Supply Chain Digital has been committed to delivering cutting-edge insights, thought leadership and industry trends to the global supply chain and logistics community.

It is dedicated to covering the latest advancements in supply chain, procurement, strategic sourcing, logistics, technology and sustainability.

Through its comprehensive selection of news articles, executive interviews, company reports, white papers, world-class videos and engaging webinars, Supply Chain Digital has become the go-to resource for professionals and leaders seeking to stay informed and inspired in the rapidly-evolving landscape of supply chain management.

Supply Chain Digital's success on LinkedIn reflects its commitment to providing high-quality content and engaging experiences for its followers.

CEO, Glen White, comments "As we celebrate this significant milestone of reaching 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, we are immensely proud of the community we've built and the impact we've made in the supply chain and logistics industry.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our loyal audience. We're dedicated to leading in connecting the world's supply chain leaders through our platform and look forward to fostering even greater collaboration and innovation in the industry - with many exciting Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE events on the horizon."

From thought-provoking articles and expert interviews to in-depth analysis of emerging technologies and sustainability initiatives, Supply Chain Digital continues to drive conversations and inspire innovation across the global supply chain ecosystem.

This year, Supply Chain Digital proudly presents the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE conference and exhibition series. These renowned hybrid and virtual events bring together global leaders, industry experts and solution providers, offering worldwide networking and insights into supply chain and procurement.

With gatherings in London, Dubai and New York on the horizon, visit https://live.supplychaindigital.com/ to secure your spot.

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Supply Chain Digital, a BizClik brand, is the No.1 Magazine, Website, Newsletter & Webinar service covering Supply Chain, Procurement, Strategic Sourcing, Logistics, Technology & Sustainability. Supply Chain Digital connects the world's largest supply chain & logistics brands with supply chain news, articles, keynote interviews, company reports, white papers, videos and webinars as well as the globally expanding Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE conference & exhibition - London , Singapore , Dubai & New York .

For more information, please visit: https://supplychaindigital.com/

Connecting the world's procurement and supply chain leaders Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital have joined forces to present the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE event series. Every year, procurement, supply chain and logistics professionals come together to drive positive change.