BizClik Announces the Top 250 Companies in Sustainability for 2025

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a leading global media and events business, has unveiled its annual Top 250 Companies in Sustainability list, celebrating organisations at the forefront of environmental responsibility, social impact, and strong governance.

The list was announced during the Sustainability LIVE London event, happening on 9-10 September at the Business Design Centre.

Top 250 Companies in Sustainability Launch

The 2025 list highlights global leaders driving real impact, including Schneider Electric, Roche, Novartis, Procter & Gamble, and AstraZeneca, alongside other pioneering businesses. These companies have demonstrated measurable progress towards Net Zero, investment in sustainable innovation, and a commitment to embedding ESG practices into core business strategies.

Industry Leaders in Focus

Schneider Electric: Ranked Sustainability Magazine's #1 company in sustainability, Schneider Electric is a global leader in digital automation and energy management. The company drives energy efficiency and emissions reduction through electrification, circular economy initiatives, and digital solutions.

Roche: Roche is advancing sustainable healthcare through responsible manufacturing, supply chain innovation, and carbon reduction.

Novartis: Delivering on a bold climate strategy, including carbon neutrality goals and innovation in sustainable pharmaceuticals.

Procter & Gamble: Driving consumer-facing sustainability with responsible packaging, renewable energy usage, and supply chain transparency.

: Driving consumer-facing sustainability with responsible packaging, renewable energy usage, and supply chain transparency. AstraZeneca: Leading the pharmaceutical industry with its Ambition Zero Carbon programme and sustainable practices.It has a clear goal to achieve net zero emissions across its value chain by 2045, transitioning to renewable energy sources, reducing water consumption and minimising waste production in all operations.

"Our commitment is to turn sustainability pledges into measurable impact. From reducing emissions to driving innovation in healthcare, our teams are making a real difference," said Korab Zuka, CSO at Novartis.

Celebrating Progress Towards a Sustainable Future

The Top 250 list recognises companies across industries. Each company is assessed on measurable impact, innovation, and leadership in sustainability, demonstrating how business can be a force for positive environmental and social change.

"We're incredibly proud to showcase the largest global businesses stepping up to lead with purpose. Huge congratulations to every company in the Top 250 Sustainable Companies 2025. Sustainability is a journey, and every step towards net zero deserves recognition. This list stands as both a celebration of achievement and a call to action for a more sustainable future – by showcasing the world's biggest companies that are driving meaningful change, we aim to inspire others to accelerate their own journeys." Editor for Sustainability Magazine, Charlie King

The Top 250 Sustainability Companies list reflects BizClik's mission to highlight innovation and leadership in sustainability. The announcement will be shared across BizClik's media channels and flagship events, including Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE London .

