January 2026 Sustainability Portfolio Launches With Exclusive Insights From Novartis, BW LPG, Savills, Amazon and More

The January 2026 edition of BizClik's Sustainability portfolio is now live, featuring fresh insights from Sustainability Magazine . This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and critical sustainability strategies.

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Sustainability portfolio, featuring:

Sustainability Portfolio

The new issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and strategies shaping the future of decarbonisation, the circular economy, and ESG reporting. Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and BizClik's signature Top 10 rankings — profiling the executives, organisations, and innovations transforming global industries.

Sustainability Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

Novartis: Unleashing Social Impact (p. 18)

Company Features:

Inside BW LPG 's Bold Procurement Transformation (p. 50)

's Bold Procurement Transformation Savills and the Value of Property Consulting for Data Centres (p. 76)

Top 10:

Net Zero Brands (p. 32)

Editorial Highlights:

Lives & Money: The Health Cost of Climate Change (p. 64)

This is Where Amazon Puts Sustainability Ideas to the Test (p. 92)

Puts Sustainability Ideas to the Test Will Nissan's Roof-Mounted Solar Panels for EVs Catch on? (p. 104)

Leadership Quotes

"Our strategy is fully anchored in our mission: to reach more patients," says Korab Zuka, Global Head of Social Impact and CSO at Novartis

"Procurement managers know how to position themselves towards suppliers, but internally it's a completely different story," says Ricardo Ackermann, Head of Procurement at BW LPG

"I see data centres as a force for good within the world, and I remain very optimistic," says Marc Edmondson, Data Centre Director at Savills

Why It Matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across sustainability and energy. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the Sustainability Portfolio

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. The portfolio covers sustainable finance, decarbonisation, net zero, green energy, climate tech, and ESG reporting. Together, these titles reach a global audience of sustainability decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability. First up for 2026 is Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

