Bizcap UK Achieves Record Month, Prepares to Launch Business Line of Credit Product

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap UK – a leading provider of fast, flexible business loans – has achieved a major milestone, recording over £10 million in originations in its biggest month to date, marking back-to-back record months. The news comes as Bizcap prepares to launch its Line of Credit product in the UK—set to roll out to partners in late Q2, with a wider release in early Q3.

The company's UK operation has now surpassed £75 million in total originations since launch, with average deal sizes increasing to £45,000. A significant portion of recent funding has come from returning customers, reflecting a strong level of trust and satisfaction with Bizcap's lending experience.

"We're thrilled with Bizcap UK's best month ever—it's a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust we've built with our clients and partners," said Sasha Berg, Managing Partner - UK. "But this is just the beginning. We're committed to maintaining this momentum and continuing to deliver innovative financial solutions that help UK businesses grow and succeed."

Bizcap's growth has been powered by both broker relationships and strong local partnerships. "Bizcap UK's remarkable performance this month reflects not just our ability to grow but our commitment to being the trusted financial partner for SMEs," Berg added. "We've been fortunate to partner with exceptional brokers and advisers who share our vision for supporting underserved sectors of the business lending space."

To meet increasing demand for flexible, ongoing finance, Bizcap UK will launch its Business Line of Credit product offering up to £300,000 in flexible credit. Brokers interested in early access are encouraged to reach out via partners@bizcap.co.uk or through their Bizcap BDM.

"I have great confidence in the UK market and in our team's ability to deliver outstanding results," said Albert Gahfi, Bizcap UK Co-CEO. "The product-market fit of Bizcap in the UK is clear, and with the launch of our line of credit product, we're poised to make a significant impact. Bizcap UK has the full support of our global teams behind them, ensuring they have the resources, expertise, and innovation needed to succeed."

"Having seen exceptional success with the launch of our line of credit product in markets like New Zealand, Australia, and the US, we're incredibly excited to bring this innovative solution to the UK," Gahfi added. "Demand for flexible financing has been clear in each market, and we're confident that the UK will embrace this product in the same way."

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global alternative lender supporting SMEs in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and soon Europe. Known for its fast approvals, flexible product suite, and adviser-first model, Bizcap has delivered over $1 billion in business loans globally since its inception in 2019. For more information, visit www.bizcap.co.uk