Bizcap UK lifts lending limit to £1m to meet SME demand for flexible funding

Increased lending limit reflects Bizcap's expansion, strong broker partnerships, and growing reputation as a reliable alternative lender

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap , one of the fastest‑growing alternative lenders globally, is expanding its UK presence and has increased its lending limit to £1 million, giving more businesses rapid access to working capital as the credit environment tightens.

Since launching in the UK in April 2024, Bizcap has become a trusted partner for SMEs and brokers looking for a more responsive option than traditional lenders.

In just a short time, the business has seen 300% year-on-year growth in loans, with momentum accelerating across its Term Loan, Line of Credit and Line of Credit Ultra products, with October recording its strongest month to date.

Bizcap's Line of Credit offering is showing exceptional product-market fit, with drawdowns growing threefold quarter-on-quarter as more businesses adopt the flexible facility. Currently, more than 250 partners across the UK rely on Bizcap to fund their deals consistently, underscoring the company's rapid expansion and deepening market trust.

"The UK represents a pivotal market for Bizcap and plays a central role in our global expansion strategy," said Albert Gahfi, Co‑Founder and Co‑CEO of Bizcap Global.

"We're committed to deepening our presence here and continue providing UK businesses with the tailored funding solutions they deserve. Lifting our lending limit to £1 million means we can back more SMEs to grow, invest and act when the opportunity is right."

Bizcap UK Partner Sasha Berg said with banks and traditional lenders pulling back, many SMEs are turning to reliable alternative lenders, such as Bizcap, that can assess applications quickly and tailor funding to their circumstances.

"Businesses don't have time to wait weeks for decisions. They need partners who move with them, not behind them. The fact that we can respond within hours rather than weeks is resonating across the market," said Berg.

Bizcap UK's momentum is being driven by deepening broker relationships and a strong pipeline of businesses seeking fast, uncomplicated support.

"We place significant emphasis on strengthening our broker relationships and the partnerships that fuel our success. Our BDMs are on the road regularly, working closely with referral partners to workshop opportunities and upskill teams on our offering. We're committed to supporting our partners so they can deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients," said Rhys Cunnah, Chief Commercial Officer at Bizcap UK.

Cunnah said that Bizcap's model is designed for the realities facing UK businesses.

"Many small businesses are underserved by traditional lenders, especially on speed and adaptability. Our approach fills that gap, and the growth we're seeing shows just how much demand there is for a lender that can genuinely move quickly," he said.

By lifting its lending limit to £1 million, Bizcap is positioned to support larger opportunities and provide more substantial working capital to businesses across the UK. The company remains focused on a funding experience defined by speed, flexibility and responsiveness.