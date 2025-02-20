BITO Lagertechnik and Locus Robotics Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Warehouse Automation

MEISENHEIM, Germany and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BITO Lagertechnik, a global leader in innovative storage and order-picking systems, and Locus Robotics, the global leader in AI-driven warehouse automation, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions for automated order fulfillment.

This collaboration combines BITO's state-of-the-art storage solutions with Locus Robotics' advanced robotics automation technology, enabling customers across industries to implement adaptive automation solutions with maximum flexibility and significant productivity and efficiency gains.

Revolutionizing Logistics Together

The partnership combines BITO's extensive expertise in the development and manufacturing of high-quality storage solutions with Locus Robotics' industry-leading, AI-driven LocusONE™ orchestration platform and its versatile fleet of LocusBots™.

By bringing together two leading quality providers, this partnership delivers a coordinated and proven end-to-end solution that ensures reliable process optimization, fast ROI, and is ready for deployment in the shortest possible time.

"This partnership marks another step in our vision of being a trusted long-term partner for our customers, enabling them to grow and evolve alongside BITO," said Winfried Schmuck, CEO of BITO Lagertechnik. "By integrating BITO's racking systems, pick towers, and other storage solutions with Locus Robotics' advanced LocusONE™ robotics solutions, we can offer our customers transformative automation that is seamlessly integrated, error-free, and deployed without operational disruptions, meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving logistics landscape."

Delivering Measurable Impact

The collaboration enables BITO to support its global customer base with high-productivity, enhanced automation capabilities, including:

Short payback period (ROI): Lower labor costs and increased productivity.

Scalable and modular solutions: Customizable for dynamic industries such as e-commerce, retail, and healthcare logistics.

Fast & seamless integration: Warehouse and robotics systems are combined for maximum efficiency and pick density, becoming operational within just a few weeks—without disrupting operations and, depending on requirements, without the need for modifications to existing warehouse infrastructure!

"Partnering with BITO Lagertechnik aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering warehouses with unmatched flexibility and throughput," said Denis Niezgoda, Chief Commercial Officer International at Locus Robotics. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver measurable value to customers, enabling them to adapt, grow, and thrive in today's competitive market."

Future-Ready Warehousing

Going forward, the partnership will enable customers to design and implement future-proof operations. BITO and Locus Robotics will work hand-in-hand to deliver end-to-end warehouse solutions, integrating state-of-the-art storage systems with robotics-powered automation to create smarter, faster, and more efficient supply chain operations.

About BITO

BITO Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH is a global leader in storage and order-picking systems, serving over 70,000 customers across various industries. Founded in 1845, BITO combines over 175 years of expertise with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering high-quality racking, shelving systems, and containers that optimize warehouse operations.

With a focus on scalable solutions and customer-centric design, BITO continues to set new benchmarks for efficiency and performance in modern warehousing.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in warehouse automation, delivering unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE™, an AI-driven platform, our advanced autonomous mobile robots seamlessly integrate into existing warehouse environments to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease.

Trusted by over 150 industry leading retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands in over 350 sites worldwide, Locus enables warehouse operators to achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and continuously improve productivity. Our industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures ongoing innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without the burden of significant capital investments. With proven capabilities in diverse workflows—from picking and replenishment to sorting and pack-out—Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet peak demands and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

For more information about BITO Lagertechnik's innovative storage and order-picking solutions, visit www.bito.com .

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com or follow us on social media.

Contact: Kary Zate, kzate@locusrobotics.com