Bitget Wallet Launches Industry's First MPC Wallet Solution Supporting TON Mainnet

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 wallet solution in the TON ecosystem, has introduced the industry's first MPC wallet supporting the TON mainnet. This launch aligns with the rise of Telegram mini-apps, enhancing user experience.

Bitget Wallet's MPC solution has expanded its support to include the TON and Solana mainnets, adding to its existing network coverages that spans Bitcoin and various EVM blockchains. Moving ahead, the Bitget Wallet team plans to further amplify its MPC wallet capabilities by encompassing all heterogenous chains. This milestone underscores the wallet's dedication to enhancing its overall product features and technology to strike a balance between security and user experience.

Most current MPC wallets focus on EVM blockchains. However, EVM heterogeneous chains like Solana and TON need user-friendly wallet solutions to support the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

With backing from Telegram, which has nearly 1 billion active users, TON has the potential to bring Web2 users into the Web3 space. To support this user surge and address industry challenges, Bitget Wallet has launched an MPC wallet solution compatible with the TON mainnet—the first of its kind in the Web3 market.

Using enterprise-grade MPC technology, Bitget Wallet's MPC solution lets users create and import wallets via email, Google, Apple ID, and other methods without needing complex authentication details like mnemonic phrases or private keys. Since its debut in October last year, Bitget Wallet's MPC solution has set new standards for ease of use and security, facilitating seamless adoption for Web2 users.

"Bitget Wallet is dedicated to building crucial infrastructure, introducing groundbreaking products, and driving the mass adoption of crypto," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As the leading wallet on the TON ecosystem, we aim to provide an unmatched entry point into Web3 for Web2 users. To further this goal, we also launched TONNECT 2024 - the biggest online event of the year dedicated to the TON ecosystem. Through this event, we aim to introduce innovative ways for users to easily interact with TON DApps and protocols, and in turn lower the barriers dividing the Web2 and Web3 worlds."

