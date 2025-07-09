KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world rapidly being shaped by digital transformation, the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors have emerged as some of the most dynamic frontiers. Yet despite this fast-paced growth, one factor remains strikingly clear: the crypto industry is still largely male-dominated. It's time to change that.

Why Women Belong in Crypto

Breaking Barriers: Encouraging Women to Join the Crypto Industry

Cryptocurrency and blockchain are not just technologies—they're tools for economic empowerment, financial inclusion, and systemic innovation. Women bring unique perspectives, problem-solving approaches, and leadership styles that are crucial to driving ethical, user-focused, and sustainable growth in these spaces.

From DeFi (decentralized finance) to NFTs (non-fungible tokens), from Web3 startups to DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations), there's no shortage of opportunities for women to lead, innovate, and build.

Barriers Still Exist

Despite the promise, women face real barriers: lack of representation, technical gatekeeping, limited access to funding, and societal biases about financial and technical expertise. According to various industry reports, women make up less than 30% of the crypto workforce, and even fewer are in leadership positions.

These challenges are not insurmountable—but overcoming them will require deliberate action.

Steps to Encourage Women in Crypto

1. Education and Training

Empowerment starts with knowledge. Free or low-cost courses, mentorship programs, and workshops tailored for women can break down the intimidation barrier and make blockchain and crypto more accessible.

2. Visible Role Models

When women see other women leading in crypto—as founders, developers, investors, and thought leaders—they're more likely to envision themselves in those roles. Initiatives like Bitget's Blockchain4Her, which highlights and supports female leaders in Web3, are paving the way.

3. Community Building

Safe, supportive, and inclusive communities where women can ask questions, share experiences, and collaborate are key. Groups like SheFi, Women in Blockchain, and B4H are creating valuable spaces for connection and growth.

4. Funding Women-Led Projects

Access to capital is often a major roadblock. Investing in women-led startups and DAOs not only supports gender equity—it also makes good business sense. Diverse teams consistently outperform homogeneous ones.

5. Corporate Responsibility

Crypto firms need to commit to inclusive hiring practices, mentorship pipelines, and internal education on unconscious bias. Inclusion can't just be a tagline; it must be a strategy.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Encouraging young girls to explore coding, fintech, and blockchain from an early age will help close the gender gap in future generations. Schools and youth programs should incorporate digital literacy and crypto fundamentals, ensuring young women see this as their space, too.

When I first stepped into the crypto space, I didn't see many people who looked like me—let alone women leading teams or raising capital. As a former founder, I've been told to my face that investors wouldn't back a married woman without children. That kind of bias isn't just unfair—it's holding back the entire industry. At Bitget, we're working to change that through Blockchain4Her and beyond. We need to make sure women are seen, heard, and supported—not just as contributors, but as builders, innovators, and leaders. Because the future of finance can only be truly decentralized when it includes all of us.

— Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget

Conclusion: The Future Is Inclusive

The crypto industry's potential to revolutionize finance and empower individuals is immense—but it will only reach its full potential if it reflects the diversity of the people it aims to serve. By encouraging more women to participate, lead, and innovate, we not only make the industry stronger—we make it fairer, smarter, and more representative.

Let's create a Web3 world where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to build, belong, and thrive.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727804/image.jpg