BIRKENSTOCK OPENS NEW STORE ON KING'S ROAD BRINGING ITS UNIQUE WALKING EXPERIENCE TO THE HEART OF CHELSEA

King's Road, renowned for its rich history and vibrant culture provides the perfect backdrop for BIRKENSTOCK's new store. The light-filled space brings the brand's unparalleled walking experience and timeless footwear designs to Chelsea's cultural landscape. Known today for its boutiques, eclectic mix of high-end and independent shops, and trendy cafés, Chelsea seamlessly aligns with BIRKENSTOCK's heritage—where quality, craftsmanship, and timeless design come together in a way that transcends trends. With this opening, BIRKENSTOCK strengthens its retail presence in the UK, deepening its connection with local communities and welcoming loyal footbed enthusiasts and new fans alike.

The London, Chelsea store marks BIRKENSTOCK's sixth retail location in the UK. In Europe, the company operates 37 stores, across eight countries, including London King's Road. With further openings planned in key cities to bring the footbed experience directly to consumers, foster community engagement, and make the brand's values more tangible.

A HISTORIC AND CULTURAL ICON IN LONDON

A cultural hub for centuries, King's Road has been at the forefront of style and counterculture, from its aristocratic roots in the 18th century to its role in the fashion revolution of the 1960s and 70s. The street was home to iconic movements such as Mod and Punk, as well as legendary boutiques. Today, its blend of Georgian and Victorian architecture, artistic heritage, and creative energy cements its status as one of London's most vibrant shopping destinations—making it the ideal home for BIRKENSTOCK's newest store.

INSPIRED BY CHELSEA. A STORE DESIGN ROOTED IN TRADITION AND INNOVATION

The store's design pays homage to the cultural heritage of King's Road, blending historical and modern influences with BIRKENSTOCK's 250-year-old shoemaking tradition. Architectural elements such as glazed ceramic tiles echo Chelsea's Victorian and Edwardian buildings, while natural materials like cork and leather—core components of the brand's iconic footbed—reinforce its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Earthy tones and rugged, minimalist forms embody the brand's ethos, while the contrast of concrete flooring adds a modern urban touch.

A visual highlight of the store is the neon sign "Walking as Nature Intended," reflecting BIRKENSTOCK's purpose-driven approach to product innovation. An interchangeable graphic gallery behind the cash desk adds a dynamic, seasonal element to the space. Every detail, from ceramic-tiled displays and brutalist cork elements to aluminum display accents and leather seating, is thoughtfully designed to create an immersive and tactile shopping experience.

The store's prominent corner location features expansive shop windows, inviting passersby to step into the world of BIRKENSTOCK. The 85-square-meter, light-filled retail space showcases a curated selection of the brand's most iconic styles, including the ARIZONA, BOSTON, and MADRID, alongside closed-toe designs such as the UTTI SUEDE, PASADENA, and HIGHWOOD LOW LACE. Seasonal highlights and the newly launched BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials foot care line further expand the offering—ensuring there's something for every footbed lover.

OPENING EXPERIENCE

To celebrate the new store, BIRKENSTOCK invites Londoners to discover its timeless designs and experience the legendary footbed firsthand on March 13th, from 11am.

BIRKENSTOCK welcomes its most loyal customers and valued community members, along with new guests, for an exclusive opportunity to personalize their BIRKENSTOCK footwear. This unique in-store shoe customization service, led by South London-based artist Mark MacDonald, a specialist in hand-painted lettering and monogramming, will offer visitors a one-of-a-kind experience. Please note that the service will be available only within the artist's capacity during the day, and access to it cannot be guaranteed for all attendees. In addition, attendees will receive a limited curated gift bag featuring a handmade limited edition by designer and ceramist Srirat Jongsanguandi, created exclusively for the occasion.

INFORMATION FOR MEDIA

Store Address: 68 King's Road, London SW3 4UD

Opening Times: Mondays – Saturdays; 10am – 7pm, Sundays 12pm – 6pm

Open from March 13th

Store Imagery: Download

Photocredit: BIRKENSTOCK/MaartenWillemstein

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose—maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com.

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com.

