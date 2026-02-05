THE YEAR OF THE FIRE HORSE: BIRKENSTOCK INTRODUCES AN EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL EDITION, CELEBRATING SPRING FESTIVAL IN 2026

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 17, 2026, the first new moon of the year marks the beginning of the Spring Festival, celebrated under the Chinese zodiac sign of the Fire Horse. To honor this meaningful occasion and its rich symbolism, BIRKENSTOCK has created a special SPRING FESTIVAL edition, that reinterprets three of the brand's most iconic silhouettes and underscores the versatility of each classic.

Drawing on deep emotional and aesthetic cues from the corresponding cultures, the concept translates these inspirations into a coherent and compelling design language. The BIRKENSTOCK Spring Festival Special Edition reflects the brand's commitment to quality, function, craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Like all BIRKENSTOCK developments, the capsule collection refers directly to the brand's archive and heritage. With the selection of the BOSTON, ARIZONA and FLORIDA, BIRKENSTOCK pays tribute to three culturally relevant key silhouettes. Each model in the SPRING FESTIVAL SPECIAL EDITION is presented in a carefully curated design featuring thoughtful color, material or detailing choices that respect the symbolic meaning of the Spring Festival while staying true to BIRKENSTOCK's brand DNA.

THREE ICONS IN A LUXURIOUS UPDATE

The collection opens with the FLORIDA fine strap sandal in a Full Exquisite execution, featuring the original BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed. Made from high-shine leather and adorned with three golden D-buckles, this interpretation of the FLORIDA attracts uncompromising, luxurious sophistication. Its color, a deep and expressive Zinfandel red, is a direct nod to the Spring Festival.

The inspiration for the special BOSTON edition is drawn from the Fire Horse, the zodiac sign of the 2026 Spring Festival. Crafted from BIRKENSTOCK's signature suede leather, the BOSTON remains the most popular interpretation of the brand's first-ever closed-toe silhouette. A textured hair-on-hide strap in a contrasting black, pays tribute to the untamed energy and grace of the Fire Horse and offers a new take on the BOSTON in Taupe.

The cloud motif is also incorporated as a design element in the BIRKENSTOCK Special Edition. Both BOSTON and ARIZONA receive a luxurious upgrade defined by artisanal finesse. The foundation is an original BIRKENSTOCK half-exquisite footbed lined with premium leather, paired with an upper crafted from refined, semi-matte leather in black or vanilla. The gleaming D-buckles are accentuated by a playful, selectively applied gold foil print that elegantly translates the cloud symbolism into the overall aesthetic. The drop is rounded off with versions of the BOSTON and ARIZONA in black and rust red velvet in a full exquisite execution with golden Big Buckles.

A CONSTANTLY GROWING PRODUCT UNIVERSE

The BIRKENSTOCK SPRING FESTIVAL capsule once again underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship—values inherently linked to its core principles of tradition and function, rooted in the mission to enable every human being to walk as nature intended. Not only at the dawn of a new lunar cycle, but throughout the entire year, day after day. This ambition remains inseparable from BIRKENSTOCK's ongoing dedication to celebrating and building an archive based on more than 250 years of tradition in shoemaking and orthopedic expertise—an archive that already comprises over 700 models and now gains yet another promising addition thanks to the SPRING FESTIVAL edition.

INFORMATION FOR EDITORIAL TEAMS

Campaign Imagery SPRING FESTIVAL EDITION: Download

Still Life Product Imagery SPRING FESTIVAL EDITION: Download

Creative Product Imagery SPRING FESTIVAL EDITION: Download

Campaign Video SPRING FESTIVAL EDITION: Download

ARIZONA + BOSTON, Velvet Full Exquisite, black + rust red: 2249 CNY

FLORIDA D-Buckle Full Exquisite, zinfandel: 1999 CNY

BOSTON Taupe with textured hair-on-hide strap in black: 1599 CNY

ARIZONA Half Exquisite Cloud Paint, black and vanilla: 1349 CNY

BOSTON Half Exquisite Cloud Paint, black: 1599 CNY

Sizes: 36 - 48

Available exclusively at www.birkenstock.com* and select wholesale partners*

*in Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Cambodia.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563226/5751880/Birkenstock_Group_Logo.jpg