Bipolar Depression Market Expected to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Psychiatric Therapies | DelveInsight

The bipolar depression market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036), owing to the rise in the launch of emerging therapies such as Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Elunetirom (ABX-002) (Autobahn Therapeutics), ABBV-932 and Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354) (AbbVie), ALTO-100 (Alto Neuroscience), NRX-101 (NRx Pharmaceuticals), LB-102 (LB Pharmaceuticals), and others and healthcare spending across the 7MM, reports DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Bipolar Depression Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, bipolar depression emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Bipolar Depression Market Summary

The total bipolar depression treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest bipolar depression treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Bipolar depression has the highest prevalence among diagnosed cases in the US within the 18–25 age group, affecting approximately 3.40% of this population.

Leading bipolar depression companies, such as Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Autobahn Therapeutics, AbbVie, Alto Neuroscience, NRx Pharmaceuticals, LB Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new bipolar depression treatment drugs that can be available in the bipolar depression market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new bipolar depression treatment drugs that can be available in the bipolar depression market in the coming years. The promising bipolar depression therapies in clinical trials include Azetukalner, Elunetirom (ABX-002), ABBV-932, ALTO-100, NRX-101, LB-102, Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354), and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Bipolar Depression Market

Rising Bipolar Depression Prevalence: According to DelveInsight's estimates, the diagnosed prevalent cases of bipolar depression are expected to increase during the forecast period due to improved diagnostic tools, genetic predisposition research, and stress-related lifestyle changes contributing.

Technological & Diagnostic Innovations: Advances in diagnostic tools, including imaging, biomarkers, and digital mood tracking tools, enhance early detection and personalized treatment planning.

Advances in diagnostic tools, including imaging, biomarkers, and digital mood tracking tools, enhance early detection and personalized treatment planning. Launch of Emerging Drugs: The dynamics of the bipolar depression market are expected to change in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Elunetirom (ABX-002) (Autobahn Therapeutics), ABBV-932 and Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354) (AbbVie), ALTO-100 (Alto Neuroscience), NRX-101 (NRx Pharmaceuticals), LB-102 (LB Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that despite advancements, bipolar depression continues to be difficult to treat, with many patients experiencing relapse or inadequate symptom control. Emerging therapies targeting novel pathways, including dopamine and glutamate modulation, offer hope for more effective, personalized treatments.

Bipolar Depression Market Analysis

The pharmacological treatment of bipolar depression primarily involves mood stabilizers like lithium and valproate, along with atypical antipsychotics such as quetiapine, lurasidone, and the olanzapine/fluoxetine combination.

The growing demand for these medications is driven by their effectiveness in managing depressive episodes and preventing relapse.

Newer-generation antipsychotics with improved safety profiles and fewer side effects are gaining market traction.

Approved treatments for bipolar depression include FANAPT, marketed by Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and VRAYLAR, marketed by AbbVie, among others.

, marketed by Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and , marketed by AbbVie, among others. Despite available options, substantial unmet needs persist due to suboptimal response, delayed diagnosis, and poor long-term adherence.

Current therapies present safety concerns, including metabolic and cognitive side effects.

Innovative therapies such as Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Elunetirom (ABX-002) (Autobahn Therapeutics), ABBV-932 and Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354) (AbbVie), ALTO-100 (Alto Neuroscience), NRX-101 (NRx Pharmaceuticals), LB-102 (LB Pharmaceuticals), and others are in development and may offer new future treatment options.

Bipolar Depression Competitive Landscape

Some of the bipolar depression drugs under development include Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Elunetirom (ABX-002) (Autobahn Therapeutics), ABBV-932 and Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354) (AbbVie), ALTO-100 (Alto Neuroscience), NRX-101 (NRx Pharmaceuticals), LB-102 (LB Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals' Azetukalner is an experimental oral modulator of Kv7 potassium channels being evaluated for bipolar depression. Its goal is to stabilize excessive neuronal activity and ease depressive symptoms without causing mania or the common side effects associated with antipsychotic medications.

Autobahn Therapeutics' ABX-002 is an orally administered, brain-targeted thyroid hormone beta receptor (TRβ) agonist intended to act specifically within neural regions linked to depression. It demonstrates strong therapeutic potential while limiting the peripheral adverse effects typically seen with synthetic thyroid hormones. This novel strategy may offer a safer, more effective treatment avenue for mood disorders, improving outcomes with fewer systemic risks.

AbbVie's ABBV-932 is a selective modulator of the D3 dopamine receptor that is being developed as a standalone therapy for bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. In partnership with Gedeon Richter, the program focuses on fine-tuning dopamine circuits related to mood and anxiety. By specifically targeting D3 receptors, ABBV-932 aims to deliver a more precise therapeutic option that could enhance symptom management while reducing side effects compared to current treatments.

Alto Neuroscience's ALTO-100 is a first-of-its-kind oral small molecule thought to enhance neuroplasticity within the hippocampus, an area of the brain essential for both mood regulation and cognition. It is based on the long-held theory that reduced hippocampal neuroplasticity contributes to depression and is therefore intended for patients whose cognitive patterns suggest such a deficit. ALTO-100 is currently in Phase 2b trials as an adjunctive therapy for bipolar depression.

NRx Pharmaceuticals' NRX-101 is a proprietary oral combination of two FDA-approved medications: D-cycloserine, which acts as an NMDA receptor modulator at certain doses, and lurasidone, a 5-HT2A receptor blocker. If cleared by the U.S. FDA and other regulators, it would represent the first treatment regimen specifically designed for severe bipolar depression in patients experiencing acute or sub-acute suicidal thoughts or behaviors (ASIB & SSIB).

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the bipolar depression market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the bipolar depression market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Bipolar Depression Market

In January 2026, Autobahn Therapeutics reported that topline results from the Phase II AMPLIFY-BD trial evaluating adjunctive azetukalner in bipolar depression are expected in the second quarter of 2026.

In January 2026, JP Morgan Healthcare Conference reported that the Phase III X-CEED study evaluating azetukalner in patients with bipolar depression I or II is underway.

What is Bipolar Depression?

Bipolar depression is the depressive phase of bipolar disorder, a mood disorder characterized by extreme shifts in energy, activity, and emotions. During depressive episodes, a person may experience deep sadness, hopelessness, low motivation, sleep changes, and difficulty concentrating. Unlike ordinary depression, bipolar depression occurs as part of a cycle that also includes episodes of mania or hypomania, where mood and energy levels are unusually elevated. Understanding bipolar depression is important because its symptoms, causes, and treatment approaches can differ from other forms of depression, and effective management often requires a combination of medication, therapy, and lifestyle support.

Bipolar Depression Epidemiology Segmentation

The bipolar depression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current bipolar depression patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The prevalence of bipolar depression in the UK, Germany, and Italy is approximately 1%, highlighting the disorder's significant presence across different populations in Europe.

The bipolar depression treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

Bipolar Depression Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Bipolar Depression Epidemiology Segmentation Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression, and Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression Key Bipolar Depression Companies Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Autobahn Therapeutics, AbbVie, Alto Neuroscience, NRx Pharmaceuticals, LB Pharmaceuticals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Bipolar Depression Therapies Azetukalner, Elunetirom (ABX-002), ABBV-932, ALTO-100, NRX-101, LB-102, Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354), VRAYLAR, FANAPT, and others

Scope of the Bipolar Depression Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Bipolar Depression current marketed and emerging therapies

Bipolar Depression current marketed and emerging therapies Bipolar Depression Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Bipolar Depression Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Bipolar Depression Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bipolar Depression Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Bipolar Depression Market Key Insights 2 Bipolar Depression Market Report Introduction 3 Bipolar Depression Market Overview 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Bipolar Depression by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Bipolar Depression by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Symptoms 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Treatment and Management of Bipolar Depression 8 Epidemiology and Patient Cases 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression 8.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression 8.4.3 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression 8.4.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Bipolar Depression Patient Journey 10 Marketed Bipolar Depression Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 VRAYLAR (Cariprazine): AbbVie 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 FANAPT (Iloperidone): Vanda Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Bipolar Depression Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Azetukalner: Xenon Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Elunetirom: Autobahn Therapeutics 11.4 ABBV-932: AbbVie List to be continued in the report… 12 Bipolar Depression: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Bipolar Depression Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 Bipolar Depression Market Outlook 12.5 Total Market Size of Bipolar Depression in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Bipolar Depression by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Bipolar Depression Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Bipolar Depression 12.7.2 Market size of Bipolar Depression by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Bipolar Depression Market 12.9 Japan Bipolar Depression Market 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Bipolar Depression 14 Bipolar Depression Market SWOT Analysis 15 Bipolar Depression Market Unmet needs 16 Bipolar Depression Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Bipolar Depression Market Report Methodology

