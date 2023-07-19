BioWorld by Clarivate Recognized for Excellence in Publishing

Suite of news services receives four 2023 APEX Awards for Publications Excellence

LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWorld™ published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, is the winner in four 2023 APEX Awards for Publication Excellence categories including: Public Health Concerns, Publication Excellence in the Design & Illustration, Publication Excellence in the Newsletters and Publication Excellence of Website.

Now in its 35th year, the 2023 APEX Awards for Publication Excellence recognizes the outstanding works of professional communicators who demonstrate excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence. The BioWorld suite of news services delivers actionable intelligence on the most innovative therapeutics and medical technologies in development. Recognition by The APEX Awards further demonstrates that the long tradition of award-winning journalism at BioWorld continues to resonate with readers and the publishing industry alike.

BioWorld is the winner in the following 2023 APEX Awards categories:

Grand Award in the Public Health Concerns category :

Mar de Miguel , BioWorld Science

22 in review: A toast to the future – of universal vaccines

Vaccines are still our best weapons against epidemics and pandemics. But some of the viruses that are the largest pandemic threats remain able to outmaneuver vaccines, mutating and giving rise to variants that the vaccine-generated immune response does not see. The result is a continued need for annual flu vaccines and continuous SARS-CoV-2 vaccine updates. In her story, BioWorld Staff Writer Mar de Miguel describes what makes some viruses so tough to vaccinate against, and how researchers are developing vaccines that could finally protect against such shapeshifters with a one-and-done shot.

: , BioWorld Science 22 in review: A toast to the future – of universal vaccines Vaccines are still our best weapons against epidemics and pandemics. But some of the viruses that are the largest pandemic threats remain able to outmaneuver vaccines, mutating and giving rise to variants that the vaccine-generated immune response does not see. The result is a continued need for annual flu vaccines and continuous SARS-CoV-2 vaccine updates. In her story, BioWorld Staff Writer describes what makes some viruses so tough to vaccinate against, and how researchers are developing vaccines that could finally protect against such shapeshifters with a one-and-done shot. Awards for Publication Excellence in the Design & Illustration category :

Karen Carey and Ann Marie Griffith , BioWorld

2022: Biopharma and the economy

For more than 30 years, BioWorld has provided data and analysis covering various metrics of the biopharmaceutical industry. To highlight the greatest macroeconomic concerns affecting the industry during 2022, BioWorld analyst Karen Carey and production editor Ann Marie Griffith collaborated to create this data-rich infographic. Published as part of BioWorld's Top Biopharma Trends of 2022 end-of-year series, "2022: Biopharma and the economy" takes the reader on a tour of the year, in which fundraising and dealmaking declined from prior years, putting pressure on companies to deprioritize and downsize. This single infographic packs data and analysis in an easy-to-view format, punctuated by expert commentary, all collated over the course of the year from BioWorld's news and analysis team and its comprehensive database.

: and , BioWorld 2022: Biopharma and the economy For more than 30 years, BioWorld has provided data and analysis covering various metrics of the biopharmaceutical industry. To highlight the greatest macroeconomic concerns affecting the industry during 2022, BioWorld analyst and production editor collaborated to create this data-rich infographic. Published as part of BioWorld's Top Biopharma Trends of 2022 end-of-year series, "2022: Biopharma and the economy" takes the reader on a tour of the year, in which fundraising and dealmaking declined from prior years, putting pressure on companies to deprioritize and downsize. This single infographic packs data and analysis in an easy-to-view format, punctuated by expert commentary, all collated over the course of the year from BioWorld's news and analysis team and its comprehensive database. Awards for Publication Excellence in the Newsletters- Writing the Entire Issue category :

Holland Johnson, Annette Boyle , Mark McCarty , Shani Alexander , Andrea Applegate , BioWorld Medtech

This single issue from Jan. 10, 2022 , exemplifies the typical content delivered to subscribers every business day. Two $1 billion -plus deals, an insightful regulatory story, a substantial funding article and a report from the Consumer Electronic Show conference round out the most important news of the day. With a mission of cutting through the clutter for busy readers, BioWorld MedTech writes longer, bylined articles for the most important stories paired with brief news coverage of all other breaking industry news.

: Holland Johnson, , , , , BioWorld Medtech This single issue from , exemplifies the typical content delivered to subscribers every business day. Two -plus deals, an insightful regulatory story, a substantial funding article and a report from the Consumer Electronic Show conference round out the most important news of the day. With a mission of cutting through the clutter for busy readers, BioWorld MedTech writes longer, bylined articles for the most important stories paired with brief news coverage of all other breaking industry news. Awards for Publication Excellence in the Website category:

www.bioworld.com

The BioWorld official website received recognition for its daily intelligence on innovative therapeutics and medical technologies. With writers and editors stationed around the globe, BioWorld provides in-depth coverage of life sciences and healthcare industry news- offering research and perspective on therapeutics, devices, companies, regulations and more.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher, BioWorld, said: "The BioWorld team is committed to helping the world build a healthier tomorrow. Bringing a new drug or medical technology to patients that might improve their quality of life or even extend the human lifespan is an arduous, long-term process. BioWorld has been tracking all aspects of these developments for more than three decades. Along the way we've stayed ahead of the publishing curve, delivering data-backed journalism and providing perspective that helps readers understand the impact of major breaking news. We are honored that our industry peers have recognized BioWorld for its advanced reporting and analysis and digital publishing expertise."

Join the conversation and mention BioWorld on Twitter and LinkedIn as well as Clarivate for Life Sciences & Healthcare on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BioWorld

With writers and editors stationed around the globe, BioWorld published by Clarivate, reports the breaking news - and provides key perspective on hundreds of therapeutics and devices in development, the companies behind those candidates, the business development transactions that evolve the markets, and the regulatory hurdles that both challenge and guard the processes. BioWorld has a long tradition of excellence in journalism. Collectively, the news services have been honored with 61 awards dating back to 1998.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

Media Contact:

Luna Ivkovic, Senior Coordinator, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clarivate Plc