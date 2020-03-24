Biosimilars Market Worth $35.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Biosimilars Market by Product (Insulin, Interferon, Etanercept, Infliximab, Rituximab, Glucagon, Calcitonin), Manufacturing (In-house, Contract) & Indication (Oncology, Chronic Disease, Blood Disorder, Autoimmune Disease), Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Biosimilars Market size is projected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40

Rising incidences of chronic diseases globally, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of biosimilars, are driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, the development of biosimilars for new indications and the patent expiry of biologic drugs are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the biosimilar market players in the coming years.

Monoclonal antibody accounted for the largest share of the biosimilars market, by product, in 2019

Based on products, the biosimilars industry is segmented into insulin, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, etanercept, follitropin, glucagon, calcitonin, and teriparatide and enoxaparin sodium. The monoclonal antibody segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can be attributed primarily to the rising incidences of cancer and the increasing number of product launches/approvals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosimilars Market"

132 – Tables

46 – Figures

184 – Pages

By type of manufacturing, the in-house manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on the type of manufacturing, the biosimilars market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. The in-house manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The in-house manufacturing is preferred among most of the established players as it is highly cost-effective and eliminates the presence of external elements in a company's manufacturing and distribution processes.

By indication, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on the indication, the biosimilars market is segmented into oncology, chronic diseases, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and other indications. The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidences of cancer are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=40

Europe was the largest regional market for biosimilars market in 2019

By region, the biosimilars industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share, followed by Asia Pacific. This is attributed to factors such as the patent expiry of biologic products & the launch of new biosimilars, the rising incidence of chronic disorders, and the emergence of new market participants.

The prominent players operating in the global biosimilars market include Pfizer (US), Sandoz (Germany), Biocon (India), Biogen (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck KgaA (Germany), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (India), Amgen (US), Celltrion (South Korea), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), Amega Biotech (Argentina), mAbxience (Switzerland), Probiomed (Mexico), Apotex (Canada), Chong Kun Dang (South Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (China), Gedeon Richter (Hungary), Biocad (Russia), Coherus Bioscience (US), and Stada Arzneimittel AG (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=40

Browse Related Reports:

Protein Engineering Market by Technology (Rational Design, Irrational Design), Product & Service (Instrument, Consumables), Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin), End User (Academics Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protein-antibody-engineering-market-898.html

PEGylated Proteins Market by Consumables (PEGylation Kits, Reagents), Services, Protein Type (mAbs, Interferons), Application (Cancer Treatment, Chronic Kidney Diseases), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pegylated-protein-market-19242378.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biosimilars-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-biosimilars-product-market-worth-19.4-billion-by-2014.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets