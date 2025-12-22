Bioretec Ltd's schedule for financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 22 December 2025 at 5:30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Bioretec will publish the following financial reports:

financial statements bulletin for January-December 2025 on Friday 13 February 2025

annual report, Board of Directors' report and financial statements for 2025 on Friday 13 March 2026

business review for January-March 2026 on Thursday 14 May 2026

half-year report for January-June 2026 on Thursday 13 August 2026

business review for January-September 2026 on Thursday 12 November 2026

Financial reports will be published as company releases and will be available online on Bioretec Ltd's website at https://bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations

Bioretec Ltd's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 8 May 2026. The company's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately later.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Certified Adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

