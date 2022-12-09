Biorefinery Market worth $210.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biorefinery Market is projected to grow from USD 141.8 billion in 2022 to USD 210.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. New integrated biorefineries must be built in order to meet the expected growth of the biofuel market and the development of new biofuel production technologies. Concepts related to plant infrastructure of chemical plants or crude oil refineries are also needed in biomass conversion plants to increase production efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biorefinery Market"

126 – Tables

40 – Figures

223 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108797809

Second generation by type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the second generation segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027. Second generation biofuels are defined as fuels made from a variety of various feedstocks, such as municipal solid wastes and lignocellulosic feedstocks. Due to the differences in composition as compared to traditional petroleum-derived fuels, ethanol has a limited market even when produced from biomass in second generation facilities. Second generation biofuels have become more popular and are widely viewed as a sustainable response to the growing issue surrounding first generation biofuels.

Energy driven segment by product is expected to occupy the majority share in the Biorefinery Market

Based on the product, the energy driven segment is estimated to be the largest market from 2020 to 2027. The growing investments in the renewable energy sector will lead to a rise in the number of renewable power plants and increased production of bioenergy, which is expected to propel the demand for energy driven biorefinery.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=108797809

Middle East & Africa likely to emerge as the fastest Biorefinery Market

Middle East & Africa accounted for the largest share in the global Biorefinery Market during the forecast period. UAE is the major investor and user of biofuel and biorefinery-based jet fuel. The market for biofuels, which are produced from used cooking oil sourced from Dubais numerous restaurants, is expanding owing to government support. Cooking oil and methanol can be combined to create biodiesel, which is commonly blended with regular fuel before being used in automobile engines. Additionally, the current electricity demand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is around 55 GW, and by 2032, that need could rise to 120 GW. The main source of this energy is fossil fuels, which pose a major threat to both human health and the environment.

Renewable Energy Group (US), Neste (Finland), TotalEnergies (France), Valero (US) and Vivergo Fuels (England) are the key players in the global Biorefinery Market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=108797809

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global Forecast to (2021-2030)

Bioethanol Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Biodiesel Market - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biorefinery-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biorefinery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets