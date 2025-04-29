Biomarkers Market to Grow at 13.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2029

"Biomarkers at the Forefront of Personalized Medicine: Revolutionizing Diagnostics, Enabling Early Disease Detection, Tailored Therapies, and Improved Patient Outcomes"

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" is expected to grow from $70.5 billion in 2024 to $130.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 through 2029.

The report covers the market's size, growth trends, product types, technologies, therapeutic areas, and end-users. It includes instruments, consumables, services, software, and technologies such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging, and bioinformatics. The report also examines therapeutic areas such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and end users such as academic institutions and hospitals. It covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World and profiles leading companies and industry trends.

This report is particularly relevant at the moment due to the growing demand for personalized medicine, which requires biomarkers to predict patient responses to treatments. It analyzes current trends in biomarker research and how they align with individualized patient care. Rapid genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics advances, driven by technologies such as next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry, and machine learning, are revolutionizing biomarker identification and validation.

The factors driving the market include:

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases increases the need for biomarkers, which aid in early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring.

Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies: Omics (genomics, proteomics, metabolomics) and advanced imaging techniques have transformed biomarker research, enabled precise identification and analysis of biological markers, and enhanced our understanding of diseases.

Demand for Personalized Medicine: Biomarkers are crucial in personalized medicine, helping to tailor treatments to individual patients based on their genetic and molecular profiles, resulting in more effective and targeted therapies with fewer side effects.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $63.7 billion Market size forecast $130.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product type, technology, therapeutic area, end user Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. • Advances in omics and imaging technologies. • Demand for personalized medicine.

Interesting facts:

Genomics was once the main focus in biomarker research, but now proteomics is becoming more important, especially for cancer and brain diseases. Proteomics studies proteins to understand diseases better, with mass spectrometry serving as a key tool.

AI and machine learning are also crucial in finding and analyzing biomarkers. These technologies can quickly process large amounts of data to discover new biomarkers more efficiently than traditional methods.

Emerging startups

GRAIL Inc.: GRAIL focuses on early cancer detection using blood-based biomarker testing. It aims to detect cancer at its earliest stages when it is most treatable. In February 2025, GRAIL partnered with award-winning actress Kate Walsh to launch Generation Possible, an educational initiative to raise awareness of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the biomarker market's projected size and growth rate?

The market is projected to grow from $63.7 billion in 2023 to $130.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period.

2. Which segments are covered in the report?

The biomarker market is segmented by product type, technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region.

3. Which product type will be dominant over the forecast period?

Consumables will have the highest share in the market by product type throughout the forecast period.

4. Which region has the fastest-growing market?

Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market.

Market leaders include:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bayer AG

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen

Revvity

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

