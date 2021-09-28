Biocomposites to host a symposium and present new STIMULAN® data at the European Bone and Joint Infection Society Annual Meeting

Three abstracts accepted at EBJIS Annual Meeting demonstrating efficacy of STIMULAN beads in combating orthopaedic bacterial and fungal infections

KEELE, England, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces it will be presenting data from three new studies at the upcoming 39th Annual Meeting of the European Bone & Joint Infection Society (EBJIS) in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 7-9 October 2021.

The three in-vitro studies demonstrate the comparative efficacy of STIMULAN beads when mixed with other substances, including antibiotics and antifungals. More specifically, the research findings have shown that:

STIMULAN can successfully elute antifungal agents at levels greater than the determined MIC's for a number of fungal pathogens including Candida albicans and Candida auris.

and STIMULAN beads mixed with vancomycin and tobramycin provide extended release of antibiotics at above inhibitory concentrations for longer than a single bolus delivery of antibiotic.

STIMULAN beads used alongside an antibiotic-loaded spacer deliver an extended zone of biofilm killing.

Biocomposites will also host a symposium, along with Dr. Andrej Trampuz, Head of Infectiology and Septic Surgery at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin on: "The role of STIMULAN® as a local antibiotic carrier in complex infected bone and soft tissue cases."

Professor Gordon Ramage, PhD, FHEA, FRCPath, FECMM, University of Glasgow said: "Our experiments show that STIMULAN calcium sulfate beads can be an effective carrier of key antifungal agents for preventing biofilm formation by key fungal species, which are under recognised and underappreciated in joint and wound infection."

Paul Stoodley, PhD. Director, Campus Microscopy and Imaging Facility (CMIF), Professor, Department of Microbial Infection and Immunity and Orthopedics, Infectious Diseases Institute, The Ohio State University said: "I am delighted to be presenting our laboratory research on the effect of antibiotic-containing STIMULAN beads on bacterial biofilms at EBJIS. Our findings show that beads containing multiple antibiotics placed in close proximity can eliminate all bacteria in a biofilm, including resistant and persister cells, which normally survive conventional antibiotic dosages. With antimicrobial resistance (AMR) being an increasing global concern, these findings and the use of STIMULAN can have a great impact in the fight against AMR. Additionally, in a second study, we demonstrate how beads containing two types of antibiotics can be more effective in killing bacteria in a mixed biofilm than beads containing a single type. The majority of chronic infections develop biofilms containing a variety of pathogens which are sensitive to different antibiotics and are therefore more difficult to treat."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, added: "Biocomposites is excited to present new STIMULAN data at this distinguished annual meeting. As the orthopaedic community once again comes together in person to share its latest research, Biocomposites is well positioned to demonstrate its continued efforts to develop first class insights to further surgeon knowledge and develop innovative products that enable surgeons to improve the outcomes of their patients by combating post-operative infections."

Details of the abstracts accepted at the EBJIS Annual Meeting are listed below:

Abstract 1: In-vitro Investigations into the Release of Amphotericin B and Caspofungin from Calcium Sulfate Beads

Authors: M Butcher1, R Wilson Van-Os2, L Cornes2, C Delury2, P A Laycock2, G Ramage1

1 University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom

2 Biocomposites Ltd, Technical Research, Keele, United Kingdom

Abstract 2: Determining the Elution Kinetics of Antibiotic-Loaded Calcium Sulfate, PMMA Spacers and Powdered Antibiotic Bolus using a Reactor Flow System

Authors: D H Dusane1, C Peters1, J Brooks1, K Moore1, C Delury2, P A Laycock2, R Wilson-van Os2, S S Aiken2, A Sullivan1, J G Granger1, P Stoodley1

1 The Ohio State University

2 Biocomposites Ltd, Technical Research, Keele, United Kingdom

Abstract 3: Antibiotic-Loaded Calcium Sulfate Bead Distribution Extends the Zone of Biofilm Killing Beyond the Spacer In-vitro

Authors: Devendra Hiraman Dusane1, Jack Brooks1, Casey Peters1, Nicholas Farrar1, Phillip A Laycock2, Sean Aiken2, Craig Delury2, Edward J McPherson3, Anne C Sullivan1, Jeffrey F Granger1, Paul Stoodley1

1 The Ohio State University

2 Biocomposites Ltd, Technical Research, Keele, United Kingdom

3 LA Orthopedic Institute

STIMULAN is used by surgeons throughout the world as part of their infection management strategy. When mixed with antibiotics, STIMULAN offers unrivalled flexibility to allow surgeons to use their chosen antibiotics at patient-specific concentration levels – significantly improving patient outcomes and decreasing hospital readmissions.

Over the last 18 months, Biocomposites has received European approval for mixing STIMULAN with antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in infected bone and soft tissue, and Canadian approval for use in treating bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone, making it the first and only approved calcium matrix that can carry an antibiotic to treat bacterial infection. Biocomposites also launched STIMULAN Rapid Cure 3cc product in the USA, designed specifically for smaller voids in foot and ankle, orthopaedic reconstruction and trauma procedures.

STIMULAN is already used globally in over 50,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About the European Bone & Joint Infection Society (EBJIS)

A non-profit organisation, EBJIS aims to promote the knowledge of all infections affecting the Musculoskeletal system (bone and joint infections), and to promote the prevention and treatment of these infections.

EBJIS holds an annual meeting which brings together experts, practitioners and companies involved in the treatment of bone and joint infections. Professionals attending the conference benefit from high-level scientific presentations, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities, with a scientific programme providing keynote lectures, free paper sessions, industry symposia and posters. This year, the theme of the meeting will be 'optimising diagnosis and management of bone and joint infections'. For more information please visit https://ebjis.org/.

