Biocomposites to distribute its NanoBone® product range in the UK

NanoBone® is a next-generation osteoinductive bone graft consisting of patented nanostructured hydroxyapatite for remodelling bone

Biocomposites to introduce NanoBone at the British Orthopaedic Association's Annual Congress in Birmingham

KEELE, England, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for regenerating bone and managing infection in bone and soft tissue, today announces that it will begin distributing its NanoBone range of products in the UK. The range consists of NanoBone SBX Putty and NanoBone QD, which are next generation synthetic bone grafts that provide reliable early osteogenesis and bone formation.

The launch in the UK coincides with Biocomposites' attendance at the British Orthopaedic Association's Annual Congress 2024, to be held from 17-20 September 2024 at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Biocomposites is a Platinum Sponsor of this year's BOA congress, where staff will be hosting Stand #17.

NanoBone's patented technology consists of nanostructured hydroxyapatite embedded in a silica gel matrix, which is suspended in a hydrogel/polymer silica carrier. This formulation provides the fullest support for bone regeneration - providing comparable healing rate to autograft and osteoinductive properties, but without the costs and complications of harvesting. NanoBone is preloaded and ready-to-use in a wide variety of applications to maximise flexibility and efficiency during procedures.

NanoBone is manufactured by Biocomposites GmbH, a specialist manufacturer of innovative bone graft substitutes for use in orthopaedics, spine, foot and ankle, and dentistry, which Biocomposites bought last year.

Following the acquisition, Biocomposites has successfully integrated and developed the NanoBone range, aiming to serve a greater number of surgeons and patients through its established, global distribution network.

Dr. Walter Gerike, Managing Director of Biocomposites GmbH, said: "NanoBone is a proven technology that has already helped over 100,000 patients throughout the world. The UK is a significant market and we are very pleased to start selling our innovative range of ready-to-use products there. This development furthers Biocomposites' position as the go-to provider for surgeons requiring advanced bone regeneration materials."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.